Roseburg's Eliza Eckman competes in the girls 1,500 meters during the Chehalem Field and Track Classic on Friday at Newberg High School. Eckman finished fifth in the race.

 Photo courtesy of Sarah Agsten

NEWBERG — Landyn Dupper won the 100 meters and Colton Marsters won the high jump for the Roseburg boys at the Chehalem Field and Track Classic on Friday at Newberg High School.

Dupper was timed in 11.02 seconds. Marsters cleared 6-1 in the high jump.

Roseburg's Eliza Eckman turned in a strong performance in the girls 1,500, placing fifth in a personal best 4:43.34. Charles Anderson finished third in the 110 hurdles (16.14).

The Roseburg boys finished seventh in the team standings with 41 points and the girls were 13th with 14.

BOYS

TEAM SCORES — Newberg 71, Camas (Wash.) 64, Sherwood 61, Tualatin 55, Clackamas 49, Lincoln 42, Roseburg 41, Crescent Valley 36, Westview 35, West Salem 33, Franklin 26, South Salem 14, Aloha 10, Roosevelt 3, Beaverton 3, Milwaukie 3.

Winners, Roseburg

Placers in Top 8

100 — 1. Landyn Dupper, Ros, 11.02. 400 — 1. Fuad Omer, Westview, 49.42. 1,500 — 1. Caleb Lakeman, Tu, 3:52.35. 3,000 — 1. Jack Meier, WS, 8:50.27. 110 HURDLES — 1. KJ Johnson-Gibson, Cla, 15.24; 3. Charles Anderson, Ros, 16.14. 4x800 RELAY — 1. Tualatin (Cole Noretto, Noah Ogoli, Aaron Lakeview, Celeb Lakeman), 8:00.32; 7. Roseburg (Carter Stedman, Hyrum McGinnis, Ephraim Webber, Preston Smith), 8:50.08. SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY — 1. Tualatin (Magnus Graham, Joshua Tedlock, Noah Ogoli, Alex Smith), 1:35.91. SHOT PUT — 1. Hunter Greene, Camas, 49-3; 8. Tiger Black, Ros, 40-7. DISCUS — 1. Ian Clawson, SS, 146-11; 6. Isaac Heard, Ros, 126-2. JAVELIN — 1. Austin Milton, She, 185-8; 6. Isaac Heard, Ros, 147-10. HIGH JUMP — 1. Colton Marsters, Ros, 6-1; 4. Grant Gober, Ros, 5-10. POLE VAULT — 1. Christopher Gallinger-Long, She, 14-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Blake Smith, New, 21-10 1/2; 8. Landyn Dupper, Ros, 20-2. TRIPLE JUMP – 1. Mason Martin, CV, 42-10.

GIRLS

TEAM SCORES — Lincoln 82, Tualatin 77, Camas (Wash.) 67, Sherwood 45.5, Crescent Valley 44, West Salem 40.5, Westview 38, South Salem 27, Clackamas 25, Newberg 25, Franklin 23, Beaverton 21, Roseburg 14, Ida B. Wells 12, Sprague 5.

Winners, Roseburg

Placers in Top 8

100 — 1. Madison Hubbard, Camas, 12.37; 9. KK Miele, Ros, 13.41. 400 — 1. Ava Gross, Westview, 59.35; 8. Corinne Childers, Ros, 1:04.43. 1,500 — 1. Kaiya Robertson, Fra, 4:27.68; 5. Eliza Eckman, Ros, 4:43.34. 3,000 — 1. Riley Cash, Lin, 10:12.44. 100 HURDLES — 1. Xian Hartenstein, Westview, 16.10; 7. Holly Brewster, Ros, 17.76. 4x800 RELAY — 1. Lincoln (Emily Rehn, Ellie Cook, Eva Novy-Hildesley, Luna Abadia), 9:40.23; 4. Roseburg (Charis Childers, Corinne Childers, Trinity Minyard, Eliza Eckman), 10:21.48. SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY — 1. Crescent Valley (Greta Koegler, Kayla Davis, Mariana Lomonaco, Ava McKee), 1:52.77; 7. Roseburg (KK Miele, Chenoa Alexander, Faith Gaines, Elena Familio), 2:00.97. SHOT PUT — 1. Emma Dalke, WS, 35-7. DISCUS — 1. Dorothy Franklin, Camas, 123-4. JAVELIN — 1. Taelyn Bentley, CV, 111-2. HIGH JUMP — 1. Deshanee Norman, Cla, 5-8. POLE VAULT — 1. Nicole Prali, Lin, 12-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Deshanee Norman, Cla, 17-3. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Elizabeth Graham, Tu, 34-3 1/2.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review.

