GRANTS PASS — Roseburg junior Landyn Dupper set a personal best and won the 100 meters at the Grants Pass Rotary track and field meet on Saturday at Russ Werner Field.
Dupper was timed in 10.98 seconds. He placed second in the long jump (20-9 3/4).
Charles Anderson of Roseburg finished third in the 110 hurdles (16.16) and 300 hurdles (42.22, PR). The 4x100 relay team of Jackson Bartlett, Colton Marsters, Keanu Christner and Dupper placed second (44.37).
Marsters took fourth in the high jump (5-8).
In the girls' meet, Roseburg's Eliza Eckman finished fifth in the 1,500 (5:09.07, PR) and sixth in the 3,000 (11:16.90, PR). Zoe Traul was the runner-up in the pole vault (9-0).
Kaela Klopfenstein placed third in the javelin (95-3) and Jaden Warmouth was fifth in the shot put (30-11).
