GRANTS PASS — Timothy Johnson earned his second state berth, this one in the 1,500 meters, and Sienna Nunemaker qualified for the Class 6A meet in the girls high jump for Roseburg on the final day of the Southwest Conference district track and field championships on Saturday at Russ Werner Field.
The Roseburg boys finished fifth in the team standings with 63 points, while the RHS girls were sixth with 43. Grants Pass won the girls title with 222 points and Sheldon was first on the boys' side with 161.
Johnson, a junior, placed second in the 1,500 with a PR time of 4 minutes, 7.85 seconds. He won the 3,000 Thursday.
Nunemaker, a sophomore, cleared 4-10 to take second in the high jump.
Roseburg got a 3-4 finish from junior Peyton Fisher (2:00.03, PR) and senior Carter Stedman (2:00.36, PR) in the 800. The 4x400 relay team of Fisher, McLane Stedman, Carter Stedman and Brody Robinson finished fourth (3:34.28).
Senior Corinne Childers took fourth in the girls 800 (2:28.51). The 4x100 relay quartet of Kasemsri Miele, Faith Gaines, Elena Familio and Addison Scalf finished fourth (50.90).
"We may not have had a lot of points, but certainly had a lot of PRs and a lot of growth moments in this meet," Roseburg head coach Gwen Bartlett said. "Sienna Nunemaker is an athlete who flies under the radar. She had a great day, matching her PR (in the high jump). Timothy Johnson exceeded expectations today (in the 1,500), shaving four seconds off his PR.
"I'm really proud of Carter Stedman. He finished sixth in the 1,500, then had to turn around and compete again at a high level in a competitive 800. It's a tough double, and his efforts inspire so many others. KK Miele had a great two days in the sprints, and PR'd twice (in the 100)."
The top two placers in each event, plus those meeting the state qualifying standards, advance to the 6A meet Friday and Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene. Some athletes will also move on as wild-card selections.
SWC Championships
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Sheldon 161, Grants Pass 154, South Medford 110, North Medford 100, Roseburg 63, South Eugene 54, Willamette 15.
Top 3, Roseburg Placers in Top 8
Saturday's Finals
100 — 1. Andrew Walker, SM, 10.75; 2. Brock Thomas, Sh, 10.81; 3. Benjamin Krebs, SM, 11.10. 200 — 1. Andrew Walker, SM, 22.27; 2. Benjamin Krebs, SM, 22.51; 3. Antonio Martinez, NM, 22.53. 400 — 1. Ben Antley, GP, 50.66; 2. Jan Bremer, SE, 51.26; 3. Matthew Donovan, NM, 51.71. 800 — 1. Quaid Kelly, GP, 1:59.05; 2. Adam Reeder, Sh, 1:59.30; 3. Peyton Fisher, R, 2:00.03; 4. Carter Stedman, R, 2:00.36. 1,500 — 1. Adam Reeder, Sh, 4:07.32; 2. Timothy Johnson, R, 4:07.85; 3. DJ Scott, SM, 4:09.64; 6. Carter Stedman, R, 4:12.90. 110 HURDLES — 1. Jayden Jessee, GP, 14.63; 2. Isaiah Chavez, NM, 15.28; 3. Matthew Jenson, GP, 15.66. 300 HURDLES — 1. Jayden Jessee, GP, 40.17; 2. TaeSean Tarusan, Sh, 41.70; 3. Diego Villada-Youel, Sh, 41.71. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Sheldon (Grafton Robinson, Owen Phillips, Zachery McEwen, Brock Thomas), 42.08; 2. South Medford, 42.51; 3. North Medford, 43.88; 6. Roseburg (Brody Robinson, McLane Stedman, Kohle Hadwen, Nicholas Parish), 45.07. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Grants Pass (Jared Hatt, Quaid Kelly, Ben Antley, Mason Bennett), 3:27.10; 2. North Medford, 3:31.48; 3. South Eugene, 3:31.55; 4. Roseburg (Peyton Fisher, McLane Stedman, Carter Stedman, Brody Robinson), 3:34.28. DISCUS — 1. David Fuiava, NM, 155-6; 2. Makani Manauwai, SM, 141-1; 3. Brodie Riscili, Sh, 135-8. HIGH JUMP — 1. Houston Klug, NM, 6-7; 2. Jayden Jessee, GP, 6-2; 3. Terek Logan, Sh, 6-1; 6. Grant Gober, R, 5-11; 8. Peyton Seal, R, 5-9. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Eli Forsha, Sh, 43-1 1/2; 2. Owen Phillips, Sh, 43-1; 3. Anthony Westlake, GP, 42-7 1/2; 8. Moses Finlay, R, 40-5.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 222, South Eugene 112, North Medford 97, Sheldon 82, South Medford 82, Roseburg 43, Willamette 16.
Top 3, Roseburg Placers in Top 8
100 — 1. Brooke Anderson, GP, 12.50; 2. Gabrielle Harms, Sh, 12.59; 3. Zanai Vainuku-Johnson, GP, 12.64; 7. Kasemsri Miele, R, 12.95. 200 — 1. Gabrielle Harms, Sh, 25.83; 2. Callie Brandes, GP, 25.93; 3. Brooke Anderson, GP, 26.19. 400 — 1. Alexis Leao, Sh, 58.88; 2. Katie Clevenger, SM, 59.45; 3. Claire Holcomb, NM, 1:00.41; 5. Faith Gaines, R, 1:02.87. 800 — 1. Eleanor Nichol, NM, 2:20.57; 2. Madison Zemper-Prill, SE, 2:22.13; 3. Maya Hunter, SE, 2:25.55; 4. Corinne Childers, R, 2:28.51. 1,500 — 1. Cameron Gupta, SE, 5:00.38; 2. Elizabeth McCart, SE, 5:00.98; 3. Nora Black, SE, 5:06.50; 7. Charis Childers, R, 5:17.83. 100 HURDLES — 1. Lauren Robinson, GP, 15.24; 2. Sarah Money, SE, 15.58; 3. Sophie Mock, GP, 16.07. 300 HURDLES — 1. Sarah Money, SE, 47.08; 2. Lauren Robinson, GP, 47.86; 3. Sophie Mock, GP, 48.21. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Grants Pass (Zanai Vainuku-Johnson, Callie Brandes, Ava Hickman, Brooke Anderson), 48.73; 2. Sheldon, 49.05; 3. North Medford, 49.51; 4. Roseburg (Kasemsri Miele, Faith Gaines, Elena Familio, Addison Scalf), 50.90. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Grants Pass (Zanai Vainuku-Johnson, Ava Hickman, Callie Brandes, Brooke Anderson), 4:05.90; 2. North Medford, 4:08.34; 3. Sheldon, 4:15.13; 5. Roseburg (Charis Childers, Faith Gaines, Addison Scalf, Corinne Childers), 4:18.09. DISCUS — 1. Addison Hull, GP, 118-1; 2. Jordyn Conrad, GP, 114-0; 3. Jaselyn Kiene, SM, 104-10. HIGH JUMP — 1. Callie Brandes, GP, 5-4; 2. Sienna Nunemaker, R, 4-10; 3. Mia Maier, GP, 4-10. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Paije Carpenter, NM, 36-1 3/4; 2. Olivia Boger, NM, 34-3 3/4; 3. Kenzie Kleiner, GP, 31-11 3/4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.