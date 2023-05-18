Roseburg's Emmett Kalar and Timothy Johnson each won their first district track and field titles and earned Class 6A state berths on the first day of the Southwest Conference Championships at Russ Werner Field in Grants Pass Thursday.
Kalar, a senior, won the javelin with a throw of 166 feet, 9 inches, a season best. Johnson, a junior, won the 3,000 meters with a time of 8 minutes, 50.84 seconds, a PR by nearly six seconds.
Also advancing to state for the Indians was sophomore Bridget Brooksby, who finished second in the girls pole vault at 8-10.
Kalar, who prefers throwing in sub-par conditions instead of warm weather, finished over 16 feet ahead of runner-up Danny Colisch of Grants Pass (150-3) in the javelin.
"It feels good. I've been fighting for this (district title) for a long time," Kalar said. "I wanted to PR, but you can't always have that. I'd much rather win in the scheme of things and my series was good. It was a progressive incline that went up to my best mark."
Johnson, who qualified for the state cross country meet last fall, continued his strong spring on the track. He was seeded second, but pulled away from Sheldon freshman Malachi Schoenherr with about 300 meters left in the 7 1/2-lap race.
Schoenherr, who was the top seed, was timed in 8:52.07. South Eugene senior Benjamin Seidman went out fast early and held a 25-meter advantage over the field, but faded and finished fourth.
"It's really shocking," Johnson said of his district championship. "I got ninth last year in the 3K (at district), so just getting in the top two was the most important thing today. This time will qualify me for the Nike Outdoor Nationals (at Hayward Field, following the state meet) and that will be exciting.
"I didn't feel super confident going in ... I ran at the Grants Pass Rotary two weeks ago and didn't feel good about my race. I saw he (Schoenherr) wasn't going to start his kick (early on the last lap today), so I needed to start mine. I don't like running when it's super hot, but the heat didn't impact me."
Johnson is entered in the 1,500 Saturday.
Brooksby, a transfer from Oakland, will be headed to her second state meet after finishing third in the pole vault at the Class 2A championships as a freshman for the Oakers.
Other placers for the Roseburg boys Thursday included senior Grant Gober in the long jump (fourth, 21-1) and senior Joshua Godfrey in the shot put (sixth, 42-8 1/4).
The Roseburg girls got a sixth-place finish from junior Amy Whitney in the shot put (30-8, PR) and sophomore Vikki Vanderwerff was eighth in the 3,000 (12:13.17).
Grants Pass leads the boys' team standings with 53 points, three ahead of Sheldon. Roseburg is third with 28.
Grants Pass holds a comfortable advantage on the girls' side with 75 points. Roseburg is sixth with 12 points.
The final day of the meet is set for Saturday, beginning at 12:30 p.m.
SWC Championships
BOYS
TEAM SCORES (Through 5 Finals) — Grants Pass 53, Sheldon 50, Roseburg 28, South Eugene 22, South Medford 20, North Medford 17, Willamette 5.
Thursday's Finals
3,000 — 1. Timothy Johnson, R, 8:50.84; 2. Malachi Schoenherr, Sh, 8:52.07; 3. DJ Scott, SM, 9:00.56; 4. Benjamin Seidman, SE, 9:08.02; 5. Sam Parsons, SE, 9:14.08; 6. Evan Poulsen, Sh, 9:20.40; 7. Jaia Hannagan, GP, 9:20.62; 8. Griffin Baxley, SE, 9:30.55.
SHOT PUT — 1. Parker Jarvis, GP, 54-1/2; 2. Keegan Ingram, GP, 49-8 1/4; 3. David Fuiava, NM, 48-3 3/4; 4. Conner Bowen, GP, 45-4 3/4; 5. Terrell Kim, NM, 43-8 1/4; 6. Joshua Godfrey, R, 42-8 1/4; 7. Michael Urias, Sh, 41-7 1/4; 8. Connor Trinca, NM, 41-3 3/4.
JAVELIN — 1. Emmett Kalar, R, 166-9; 2. Danny Colisch, GP, 150-3; 3. Deacon Edgar, SM, 149-1; 4. Sebastian Kenney, W, 143-11; 5. Austin Cacioppi, SE, 142-10; 6. Jonathan Horn, NM, 138-5; 7. Teagan Neron, NM, 137-6; 8. Sawyer Hayner, Sh, 137-3.
POLE VAULT — 1. Terek Logan, Sh, 15-1; 2. Francis Anderson-Blankenship, SE, 14-6; 3. Matthew Jenson, GP, 13-0; 4. Devon Scott, SM, 13-0; 5. Jacob Morin, GP, 13-0; 6. Cason Morrison, GP, 12-6; 7. Billy Morach, Sh, 12-0; 8. Hesston Likens, NM, 11-6.
LONG JUMP — 1. Owen Phillips, Sh, 23-3 1/2; 2. Terek Logan, Sh, 22-8; 3. Jet Sherman, Sh, 21-1 1/4; 4. Grant Gober, R, 21-1; 5. Isaac Johnson, GP, 20-8; 6. Timothy Hart, GP, 20-1/4; 7. Deacon Edgar, SM, 19-10 1/4; 8. Ajani Ingram, SM, 19-8 1/2.
Roseburg Qualifiers for Saturday Finals
800 — Peyton Fisher, 2:00.73; Carter Stedman, 2:02.49.
Roseburg Non-Qualifiers
100 — Nicholas Parish, 11.47; Broagan Rackley, 11.74. 200 — Nicholas Parish, 23.73; Liam Hinson, 24.17. 400 — Moses Finlay, 55.73. 800 — Milo Kirby, 2:07.23. 110 HURDLES — Broagan Rackley, 18.06.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES (Through 5 Finals) — Grants Pass 75, North Medford 28, South Eugene 28, South Medford 27, Sheldon 15, Roseburg 12, Willamette 10.
Thursday's Finals
3,000 — 1. Cameron Gupta, SE, 10:40.61; 2. Madison Zemper-Prill, 10:41.14; 3. Elizabeth McCart, SE, 10:42.70; 4. Reese Meager, NM, 11:08.20; 5. Nettle Grey, GP, 11:21.59; 6. Olivia Parks, Sh, 11:59.86; 7. Skylar Willow, Sh, 12:11.24; 8. Vikki Vanderwerff, R, 12:13.17.
SHOT PUT — 1. Addison Hull, GP, 33-10 1/2; 2. Emerson Kolb, GP, 33-1 3/4; 3. Brooklyn Wakefield, GP, 32-9 3/4; 4. Brianna Loboy, Sh, 32-7 1/4; 5. Kristina Atonio, NM, 31-1/4; 6. Amy Whitney, R, 30-8; 7. Mayenabasi Akpan, SM, 30-7; 8. Megan Lenn, NM, 29-8 3/4.
JAVELIN — 1. Devan Foster, GP, 120-11; 2. Mia Thompson, GP, 117-8; 3. Paije Carpenter, NM, 115-4; 4. Macy McCoy, SM, 111-6; 5. Mildred Chhea, GP, 102-5; 6. Lucia Berwind-Hoffmann, SE, 98-10; 7. Becca Krebs, SM, 90-7; 8. Mayenabasi Akpan, SM, 89-0.
LONG JUMP — 1. Cameron Christian, SM, 16-11; 2. McKenna Donovan, NM, 16-10 1/2; 3. Sophie Mock, GP, 16-10 1/4; 4. Noelle Sherle, Sh, 16-4 3/4; 5. Adison Thorson, GP, 16-3; 6. Alexandrea Stevens, NM, 16-1; 7. Sophia Small, GP, 15-11 3/4; 8. Paije Carpenter, NM, 15-10.
POLE VAULT — 1. Rhys Allen, W, 11-4; 2. Bridget Brooksby, R, 8-10; 3. Cayden Erickson, GP, 8-4; 4. Paige Schiffer, SM, 7-10; 5. (tie) Sarah Beckstead, GP, and Devan Foster, GP, 7-10; 7. Oihana Garro, SM, 7-4; 8. Lila Cadaret, SE, 7-4.
Roseburg Qualifiers for Saturday Finals
100 — Kasemsri Miele, 12.92. 200 — Kasemsri Miele, 27.10. 400 — Faith Gaines, 1:02.21. 800 — Corinne Childers, 2:28.17.
Roseburg Non-Qualifiers
100 — Addison Scalf, 13.13. 200 — Elena Familio, 27.97. 800 — Charis Childers, 2:31.01; Savannah Sanders, 2:31.04. 100 HURDLES — Hannah Heuberger, 17.31; Holly Brewster, 17.40; Caroline Knudson, 18.12. 300 HURDLES — Hannah Heuberger, 55.76; Holly Brewster, 56.67; Caroline Knudson, 57.52.
