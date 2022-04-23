INDEPENDENCE — Senior Colton Marsters was selected the Male Athlete of the Meet and was a member of the Roseburg boys 4x100-meter relay team that set a new school record at the John Oliver Invitational on Friday at Central High School.
Marsters won the high jump (6-0) and long jump (20-11 1/2) as the Roseburg boys won the team title with 134.5 points. The 4x100 relay quartet of Jackson Bartlett, Marsters, Keanu Christner and Landyn Dupper clocked 42.98 seconds, breaking the previous school record of 43.03 set in 2002.
Other winners for the Indians included Dupper in the 100 (11.02), Charles Anderson in the 110 hurdles (16.23), Ephraim Webber in the 300 hurdles (42.25) and Isaac Heard in the javelin (163-6).
In the girls' meet, Roseburg's Eliza Eckman won the 800 (2:22.00) and the 4x400 relay team of Faith Gaines, Charis Childers, Corinne Childers and Eckman finished first (4:14.57).
The Roseburg girls tied with Thurston for second with 68.5 points.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Roseburg 134.5, Mountain View 115, Ridgeview 81, Central 64, Thurston 53, Corvallis 43.5, McNary 43, Elmira 24, Hillsboro 21, Forest Grove 20, West Salem 19, Creswell 14, North Eugene 11, Stayton 10, St. Helens 10.
Winners, Roseburg
Placers in Top 6
100 — 1. Landyn Dupper, Ro, 11.02. 200 — 1. Tanner Crosswhite, Th, 23.15; 2. Keanu Christner, Ro, 23.18. 400 — 1. Jeremiah Schwartz, Ri, 51.10. 800 — 1. Finn Anspach, Ri, 1:57.96; 5. Carter Stedman, Ro, 2:04.75. 1,500 — 1. Finn Anspach, Ri, 4:01.80; 6. Levi Campbell, Ro, 4:27.68. 3,000 — 1. Chase Schermer, MV, 9:00.59; 2. Preston Smith, Ro, 9:25.91; 3. Timothy Johnson, Ro, 9:29.17. 110 HURDLES — 1. Charles Anderson, Ro, 16.23. 300 HURDLES — 1. Ephraim Webber, Ro, 42.25; 2. Charles Anderson, Ro, 42.49. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Jackson Bartlett, Colton Marsters, Keanu Christner, Landyn Dupper), 42.98. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Thurston (Nathan Glazier, Liam Woodward, Ammon Gallup, Tanner Crosswhite), 3:32.36; 5. Roseburg (Logan Michael, Carter Stedman, Landyn Dupper, Ephraim Webber), 3:36.91. SHOT PUT — 1. Joe Martin, Ri, 44-10 1/2; 3. Tiger Black, Ro, 43-7 1/2. DISCUS — 1. Samuel Larson, MV, 134-5. JAVELIN — 1. Isaac Heard, Ro, 163-6. HIGH JUMP — 1. Colton Marsters, Ro, 6-0; 3. Grant Gober, Ro, 5-8; 6. (tie) Ephraim Webber, Ro, and Luke Clark, Co, 5-6. POLE VAULT — 1. Calvin Lewis, MV, 13-7. LONG JUMP — 1. Colton Marsters, Ro, 20-11 1/2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Sebastian Ortega, MV, 41-4 1/2.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Corvallis 97, Thurston 68.5, Roseburg 68.5, Mountain View 61.5, Stayton 60, Central 54.5, Hillsboro 52, North Eugene 43, Ridgeview 37, Forest Grove 36, St. Helens 31, West Salem 17.5, McNary 15, Elmira 11.5, Creswell 10.
Winners, Roseburg
Placers in Top 6
100 — 1. Alissa Humphreys, Sta, 12.86; 5. KK Miele, Ro, 13.62. 200 — 1. Breanna Reven, Th, 25.91; 5. Elena Familio, Ro, 28.36. 400 — 1. Jailyn Arieth Becerra-Brigido, NE, 1:02.61; 4. Corinne Childers, Ro, 1:04.02; 5. Trinity Minyard, Ro, 1:05.78. 800 — 1. Eliza Eckman, Ro, 2:22.00; 5. Zoe Traul, Ro, 2:30.10. 1,500 — 1. Avery Nason, Co, 5:08.99; 4. Charis Childers, Ro, 5:21.03. 3,000 — 1. Avery Nason, Co, 10:52.19; 3. Sylvia Eckman, Ro, 11:15.54. 100 HURDLES — 1. Isabel Tapley, Hi, 15.50. 300 HURDLES — 1. Isabel Tapley, Hi, 46.35. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Thurston (Kylie Jones, Rainey Simmons, Morgan Casley, Breanna Raven), 51.12; 5. Roseburg (KK Miele, Faith Gaines, Elena Familio, Chenoa Alexander), 52.41. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Faith Gaines, Charis Childers, Corinne Childers, Eliza Eckman), 4:14.57. SHOT PUT — 1. Morgan Dorsey-DuQuesne, WS, 34-9 1/2. DISCUS — 1. Ellie Jo Hoffman, MV, 113-7. JAVELIN — 1. Zowie Nunes, Ri, 115-10; 3. Kaela Klopfenstein, Ro, 92-8. HIGH JUMP — 1. Molly Schotthoeffer, Sta, 4-10. POLE VAULT — 1. Hannah Hayduk, SH, 9-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Jonette Singh, Hi, 15-6. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Breanna Raven, Th, 37-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.