SUTHERLIN — Senior Mallory Turner of Sutherlin won three individual events in Saturday’s Frank Good Preamble track and field meet hosted by Sutherlin.
Turner finished first in the girls high jump (5-0), 100-meter hurdles (16.43 seconds) and 200 (27.93). Sutherlin senior Erica MacDonald took first in the shot put (37-2 1/2).
Camas Valley senior Clara DeRoss won the girls discus (95-11) and javelin (117-10). Other individual county winners in the girls’ meet included junior Veronica Sigl of Oakland in the 300 hurdles (56.61) and senior Lillian Copelin of South Umpqua in the triple jump (31-11).
The Oakland girls 4x100 relay team of Bridget Brooksby, Rylee Williamson, Sigl and Tia Picknell was victorious (55.57).
On the boys’ side, sophomore James Baimbridge of Oakland and Glendale senior Elijah Wytcherley of Glendale were double winners.
Baimbridge won the 1,500 (4:47.39) and 800 (2:16.08), while Wytcherley won the high jump (6-0) and long jump (6-0).
Other county first-place finishers were junior Camron Spicer of South Umpqua in the triple jump (40-0), junior Keith Gaskell of Days Creek in the 100 (11.79), sophomore Seth Rincon of Douglas in the 3,000 (11:15.20), senior Greg Reedy of D.C. in the shot put (44-3), junior Ray Gerrard of North Douglas in the discus (138-8) and junior Cade Olds of Oakland in the javelin (147-9).
S.U. swept both relays. The 4x100 quartet of Spicer, Nate Brown, Blayne Young and Cohen Elrod finished first (46.87), and the team of Spicer, Emori Pauli, Brown and Elrod won easily (3:47.46).
The Oakland boys and girls won team titles. The boys compiled 86.5 points, four ahead of second-place Pleasant Hill. The girls scored 108 points, 10 in front of Pleasant Hill.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Oakland 108, Pleasant Hill 98, Sutherlin 73, North Douglas 61, Creswell 58.5, New Hope Christian 51.5, South Umpqua 41.5, Rogue River 36, Camas Valley 20, Douglas 18.5.
100 — 1. Dakota Hyland, PH, 13.43; 2. Audri Ward, ND, 13.89; 3. Mia Piscopo, ND, 14.00.
200 — 1. Mallory Turner, Sut, 27.93; 2. Dakota Hyland, PH, 28.16; 3. Mia Piscopo, ND, 29.01.
400 — 1. Dakota Hyland, PH, 1:02.18; 2. Lillian Copelin, SU, 1:11.17; 3. Bella Eyler, Oak, 1:15.80.
800 — 1. Ellie Epperson, PH, 2:37.96; 2. Mia Piscopo, ND, 2:43.33; 3. Katarina Jakits, Cr, 2:44.44.
1,500 — 1. Harmony Goodman, Cr, 5:39.18; 2. Ellie Epperson, PH, 5:39.67; 3. Mady Turner, Sut, 5:45.07.
3,000 — 1. Jordan Zumhofe, NHC, 12:50.21; 2. Zoey Brott, PH, 12:59.35; 3. Hailey Holgate, Sut, 14:30.25.
100 HURDLES — 1. Mallory Turner, Sut, 16.43; 2. Veronica Sigl, Sut, 17.84; 3. Audri Ward, ND, 19.10.
300 HURDLES — 1. Veronica Sigl, Oak, 56.61; 2. Lillian Copelin, SU, 1:00.05; 3. Christina Sigl, Oak, 1:00.31.
4x100 RELAY — 1. Oakland (Bridget Brooksby, Rylee Williamson, Veronica Sigl, Tia Picknell), 55.57; 2. North Douglas (Audri Ward, Savannah Harkins, Lolly Frost, Mia Piscopo). 55.97; 3. New Hope Christian, 56.76.
4x400 RELAY — 1. Creswell (Brooke Moehlmann, Harmony Goodman, Audrey Garzenelli, Katarina Jakits), 4:52.56; 2. Oakland (Emma-Kate Crouse, Rose Gallo-Camacho, Bella Eyler, Callie Sarnoski), 5:06.18; 3. Pleasant Hill, 5:14.00.
SHOT PUT — 1. Erica MacDonald, Sut, 37-2 1/2; 2. Samairah Quinones, Cr, 29-9; 3. Kaitlyn Machado, Cr, 28-8.
DISCUS — 1. Clara DeRoss, CV, 95-11; 2. Taeleese Polamalu, D, 83-5; 3. Savannah Harkins, ND, 79-5.
JAVELIN — 1. Clara DeRoss, CV, 117-10; 2. Makayla Murphy, Sut, 103-8; 3. Susan Smith, RR, 95-10.
HIGH JUMP — 1. Mallory Turner, Sut, 5-0; 2. Dakota Hyland, PH, 4-10; 3. Lilly Rohm, SU, 4-8.
LONG JUMP — 1. Stella Hucks, PH, 14-8; 2. Ava Barnett, NHC, 14-4; 3. Jillian Placko, PH, 14-0.
TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Lillian Copelin, SU, 31-11; 2. Veronica Sigl, 29-10; 3. Kaylin Mathiesen, NHC, 27-3.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Oakland 86.5, Pleasant Hill 82.5, South Umpqua 71, Douglas 64.5, Creswell 64, Rogue River 60.5, Days Creek 47, Glendale 36, North Douglas 34, Yoncalla 31, Sutherlin 17, Elkton 6.5, New Hope Christian 2, Camas Valley 0.5.
100 — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 11.79; 2. Jackson Weller, PH, 11.96; 3. Camron Spicer, SU, 12.09.
200 — 1. Samuel Haag, RR, 24.11; 2. Jackson Weller, PH, 24.59; 3. Austyn Jones, D, 24.86.
400 — 1. Luis Hernandez, Cr, 57.38; 2. Carson Williamson, Cr, 59.78; 3. James Long, RR, 59.85.
800 — 1. James Baimbridge, Oak, 2:16.08; 2. Logan Gant, ND, 2:18.89; 3. Weston Foor, RR, 2:19.72.
1,500 — 1. James Baimbridge, Oak, 4:47.39; 2. Jaden Peek, Cr, 5:02.70; 3. Gavin Sadler, Y, 5:02.73.
3,000 — 1. Seth Rincon, D, 11:15.20; 2. Andrew Sexauer, SU, 11:43.25; 3. Nate MacCrea, RR, 11:46.15.
110 HURDLES — 1. Jack Nguyen, Cr, 16.54; 2. Elijah Wytcherley, Gle, 16.61; 3. Kevin Reece, Oak, 20.38.
300 HURDLES — 1. Jack Nguyen, Cr, 43.44; 2. Elijah Wytcherley, Gle, 43.93; 3. Logan Gant, ND, 46.69.
4x100 RELAY — 1. South Umpqua (Camron Spicer, Nate Brown, Blayne Young, Cohen Elrod), 46.87; 2. Douglas (Gavin Gillmore, Austyn Jones, Caleb Cathey, Bryson Baird), 47.84; 3. Rogue River, 49.01.
4x400 RELAY — 1. South Umpqua (Camron Spicer, Emori Pauli, Nate Brown, Cohen Elrod), 3:47.46; 2. Creswell, 3:55.81; 3. Oakland (Ethian Webb, Isaac Bean, Vincenzo Gaeta, James Baimbridge), 4:32.43.
SHOT PUT — 1. Greg Reedy, DC, 44-3; 2. Landon Miles, PH, 38-3; 3. Trent Williams, Y, 35-9 1/2/
DISCUS — 1. Ray Gerrard, ND, 138-8; 2. Trent Williams, Y, 127-3; 3. Matt Anderson, DC, 104-9.
JAVELIN — 1. Cade Olds, Oak, 147-9; 2. Marcus Carlson, Oak, 145-8; 3. Ethan Sumpter, D, 127-3.
HIGH JUMP — 1. Elijah Wytcherley, Gle, 6-0; 2. Ashton Hardy, Y, 5-6; 3. Gavin INglish, PH, 5-6.
LONG JUMP — 1. Elijah Wytcherley, Gle, 19-4 1/2; 2. Keith Gaskell, DC, 19-0; 3. Demetrius McWillie, RR, 18-3 1/2.
TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Camron Spicer, SU, 40-0; 2. Owen Hammond, PH, 36-5; 3. Aiden Arwood, Sut, 33-10.
