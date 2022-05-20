Ray Gerrard stepped it up big time during the final day of the Class 1A boys state track and field championships on Friday at Hayward Field in Eugene.
The North Douglas junior wrapped up an impressive spring with state titles in the discus (146 feet, 11 inches) and javelin (164-11). Both were personal records.
In the 3A girls meet, Sutherlin came away with a pair of state titles.
Senior Erica MacDonald won the shot put (38-5 1/2, PR). The 4x400-meter relay team of sophomore Paige Edmonson, senior Mady Turner, sophomore Kendra Parsons and senior Mallory Turner delivered a win (4:15.50) with a season-best time.
Mallory Turner was the runner-up in the 100 hurdles (16.21). The Sutherlin girls finished third in the team standings with 60 points.
In the 2A girls meet, senior Jolyn Vogel-Hunt of Oakland took top honors in the pole vault (10-3, PR).
In the 1A boys meet, the Days Creek 4x100 relay team of Ian Clifton, Kacey Benefiel, Isaiah Bloom and Keith Gaskell finished second (45.58).
The Wolves also got third-place finishes from Gaskell in the 100 (11.39) and Benefiel in the 200 (23.07, PR), and finished fourth in the team race with 40 points. Glendale, thanks to Elijah Wytcherley, was eighth (23) and North Douglas tied for ninth (22).
Other second-place finishers from the county included senior Caleb Thomas of Glide in the 2A 110 hurdles (16.13, PR), senior Kylie Anderson of Glide in the 2A girls shot put (39-1/4) and senior Clay Mornarich of Glide in the 2A high jump (6-2, PR).
Others finishing third were senior Trent Williams of Yoncalla in the 1A discus (128-6, PR), senior Clara DeRoss in the 1A girls shot put (32-11 1/2), freshman Bridget Brooksby of Oakland in the 2A girls pole vault (8-10, PR) and junior Camron Spicer of South Umpqua in the 3A triple jump (40-6 3/4, PR).
