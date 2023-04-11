MEDFORD — The Roseburg High School track and field teams lost to South Medford in a pair of Southwest Conference dual meets on Tuesday.
The South Medford boys won 16 of 17 events in a lopsided 115-30 victory over the Indians. The S.M. girls finished first in 13 of 17 events en route to a 102-43 win over Roseburg.
The Tribe held out several of its top athletes due to tired bodies.
"We've had three meets in seven days, and intentionally didn't have everyone compete today due to needed rest and some slight strains," Roseburg coach Gwen Bartlett said. "We have the Twilight Saturday and need to be healthy."
Roseburg's lone winner in the boys' meet was senior Joshua Godfrey, who was first in the shot put with a personal record of 42 feet, 4 1/2 inches.
The RHS girls got wins from Kasemsri Miele in the 100 meters (13.49 seconds), Corinne Childers in the 1,500 (5:30.70), Jazlynn Landeros in the 3,000 (12:07.96) and Bridget Brooksby in the pole vault (9-0, PR).
Roseburg will play host to the 46th annual Jim Robinson Twilight Invitational on Saturday at Finlay Field. The field events begin at noon and running finals start at 1:30 p.m.
Around 30 schools are tentatively expected to take part in the meet, which is named after the late Roseburg boys track and cross country coach.
BOYS
South Medford 115, Roseburg 30
100 — 1. Benjamin Krebs, SM, 11.38; 2. Brodie Leslie, SM, 11.26; 3. David Schmid, R, 12.21. 200 — 1. Andrew Walker, SM, 21.78; 2. Benjamin Krebs, SM, 23.05; 3. Tanner Tuggle, SM, 24.18. 400 — 1. Andrew Walker, SM, 52.20; 2. Tanner Tuggle, SM, 53.31; 3. Moses Finlay, R, 55.26. 800 — 1. Jazz Hernandez, SM, 2:03.95; 2. DJ Scott, SM, 2:04.56; 3. Timothy Johnson, R, 2:04.96. 1,500 — 1. Devon Scott, SM, 4:55.84; 2. Ethan Bastian, R, 4:56.75; 3. Payson Wallace, SM, 4:59.35. 3,000 — 1. DJ Scott, SM, 9:43.32; 2. Adam LeClair, SM, 10:32.08; 3. Isaiah Hutchins, R, 10:45.38. 110 HURDLES — 1. Andrew Opperman, SM, 17.40; 2. Kash Livdahl, SM, 17.43; 3. Jake Von Strahl, SM, 17.65. 300 HURDLES — 1. Andrew Opperman, SM, 45.73; 2. Kash Livdahl, SM, 46.50; 3. Brandon Jackson, SM, 49.44. 4x100 RELAY — 1. South Medford (Andrew Walker, Brodie Leslie, Deacon Edgar, Benjamin Krebs), 43.26; 2. Roseburg (David Schmid, McLane Stedman, Brody Robinson, Noah Nelson), 47.33. 4x400 RELAY — 1. South Medford (Jazz Hernandez, Moxy Simmons, Joseph Gomez, Tanner Tuggle), 3:39.14; 2. Roseburg (Peyton Fisher, Jaroyn Dorry, Brody Robinson, Carter Stedman), 3:40.70. SHOT PUT — 1. Joshua Godfrey, R, 42-4 1/2; 2. Makani Manauwai, SM, 37-2 3/4; 3. Dakota Whitely, SM, 35-3. DISCUS — 1. Makani Manauwai, SM, 121-0; 2. Jayden Solis, SM, 109-7; 3. Joshua Godfrey, R, 103-3. JAVELIN — 1. Deacon Edgar, SM, 154-4; 2. Emmett Kalar, R, 148-3; 3. Izak Hutchins, R, 125-7. POLE VAULT — 1. Devon Scott, SM, 11-6; 2. Chase Powell, SM, 9-0; 3. Rowan Pastrano, SM, 9-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Deacon Edgar, SM, 19-5; 2. Peyton Seal, R, 18-11; 3. Asher Brewster, R, 18-6 1/2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Brodie Leslie, SM, 40-7 1/2; 2. Cade Siewert, SM, 40-5 1/2; 3. Mykah Mendoza, R, 40-4 1/2.
GIRLS
South Medford 102, Roseburg 43
100 — 1. Kasemsri Miele, R, 13.49; 2. Bailie Leslie, SM, 13.66; 3. Bridget Brooksby, R, 13.76. 200 — 1. Katie Clevenger, SM, 26.87; 2. Kasemsri Miele, R, 28.24; 3. Bailie Leslie, SM, 28.79. 400 — 1. Katie Clevenger, SM, 59.68; 2. Cameron Christian, SM, 1:04.20; 3. Hadley West, SM, 1:07.81. 800 — 1. Ana Krebs, SM, 2:44.44; 2. Charis Childers, R, 2:45.92; 3. Maelin Holborow, R, 2:47.37. 1,500 — 1. Corinne Childers, R, 5:30.70; 2. Hannah Sykes, SM, 5:57.51; 3. Jasmine Lopez, SM, 6:05.93. 3,000 — 1. Jazlynn Landeros, R, 12:07.96; 2. Gianna Jacob, SM, 12:45.38; 3. Vikki Vanderwerff, R, 12:55.45. 100 HURDLES — 1. Olivia Smith, SM, 17.21; 2. Hannah Heuberger, R, 17.38; 3. Naomi Johnson, SM, 17.62. 300 HURDLES — 1. Naomi Johnson, SM, 52.05; 2. Olivia Smith, SM, 53.51; 3. Alyana Van Horn, SM, 54.45. 4x100 RELAY — 1. South Medford (Bailie Leslie, Katie Clevenger, Raegan Burke, Cameron Christian), 51.56; 3. Roseburg (Kasemsri Miele, Bridget Brooksby, Elena Familio, Faith Gaines), 53.01. 4x400 RELAY — 1. South Medford (Ana Krebs, Hadley West, Cameron Christian, Katie Clevenger), 4:28.98. SHOT PUT — 1. Mayenabasi Akpan, SM, 31-5 1/2; 2. Amy Whitney, R, 27-9 3/4; 3. Kirra Farrer, R, 25-6. DISCUS — 1. Jaselyn Kiene, SM, 92-3; 2. Macy McCoy, SM, 83-6; 3. Eve Lynx, SM, 25-5 1/2. JAVELIN – 1. Macy McCoy, SM, 107-6; 2. Becca Krebs, SM, 92-5; 3. Amara Collins, SM, 90-7. POLE VAULT — 1. Bridget Brooksby, R, 9-0; 2. Paige Schiffer, SM, 7-6; 3. Amelia Hall, SM, 6-6. HIGH JUMP — 1. Naomi Johnson, SM, 4-10; 2. Paige Schiffer, SM, 4-8; 3. Sienna Nunemaker, R, 4-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Cameron Christian, SM, 15-6; 2. Holly Brewster, R, 14-6 1/2; 3. Alyana Van Horn, SM, 14-5. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Alyana Van Horn, SM, 30-5; 2. Megan Moyo, R, 29-3 1/4; 3. Amara Collins, SM, 28-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.