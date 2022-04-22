HARRISBURG — South Umpqua freshman Cohen Elrod won the 100 meters (11.31 seconds) and 200 (23.42) and ran a leg on the first-place 4x100 relay team (46.63) in a Class 3A Special District 4 five-way meet on Thursday.
Elrod was joined on the relay by Camron Spicer, Nate Brown and Blayne Young.
Other county winners included Mady Turner of Sutherlin in the girls 200 (29.75) and pole vault (6-6), Makayla Murphy of Sutherlin in the girls javelin (95-11), Lillian Copelin of S.U. in the girls 100 hurdles (20.70) and Brown in the triple jump (39-0).
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Pleasant Hill 111, Harrisburg 107, South Umpqua 58, Creswell 45, Sutherlin 13.
Winners, County
Placers in Top 3
100 — 1. Cohen Elrod, SU, 11.31; 2. Camron Spicer, SU, 11.45. 200 — 1. Cohen Elrod, SU, 23.42. 400 — 1. Jack Nguyen, C, 55.62. 800 — 1. Jaden Peek, C, 2:18.72; 2. Emori Pauli, SU, 2:20.81. 1,500 — 1. Jonathan Ruiz, H, 5:11.97. 3,000 — 1. Abe Noll, H, 11:23.24. 110 HURDLES — 1. Ethan Smathers, H, 20.24; 3. Manny Mata, SU, 23.30. 300 HURDLES — 1. Gavin Inglish, PH, 48.49. 4x100 RELAY — 1. South Umpqua (Camron Spicer, Nate Brown, Blayne Young, Cohen Elrod), 46.63; 2. Sutherlin (Aiden Arwood, Shawn Ellsworth, Kaleb Filipi, Paul Cervantes), 49.34. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Pleasant Hill (Jackson Weller, Cole Steam, Ian Vanderlip, Owen Hammond), 3:56.65. SHOT PUT — 1. Landon Miles, PH, 40-1. DISCUS — 1. Britt Murray, H, 110-3 1/2. JAVELIN — 1. Brazen Ellis, PH, 111-9 3/4. HIGH JUMP — 1. Terek Logan, H, 5-10. POLE VAULT — 1. Terek Logan, PH, 11-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Jackson Weller, PH, 20-4. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Nate Brown, SU, 39-0; 3. Aiden Arwood, Sut, 35-11.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Pleasant Hill 92, Harrisburg 62, Sutherlin 59, Creswell 50, South Umpqua 24.
Winners, County
Placers in Top 3
100 — 1. Dakota Hyland, PH, 13.13; 2. Brooklyn Radford, Sut, 13.56. 200 — 1. Mady Turner, Sut, 29.75; 3. Savannah Silvas, Sut, 37.14. 400 — 1. Dakota Hyland, PH, 1:02.64; 2. Mady Turner, Sut, 1:08.51; 3. Lillian Copelin, SU, 1:09.78. 800 — 1. Harmony Goodman, C, 2:41.23. 1,500 — 1. Katarina Jakits, C, 5:49.19. 3,000 — 1. Camille Hicks, PH, 13:42.86. 100 HURDLES — 1. Lillian Copelin, SU, 20.70. 300 HURDLES — 1. Lillie Logan, H, 58.77. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Pleasant Hill (Stella Hicks, Jessica Clough, Liesel Geyer, Dakota Hyland), 5.68. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Harrisburg (Lillie Logan, Rachel Harcus, Michelle Lopez, Cadence Smith), 4:46.73; 2. South Umpqua (Lillian Copelin, Josie Maddux, Emalie Mayorga, Kenzie Copelin), 5:12.91. SHOT PUT — 1. Samairah Quinones, C, 29-4. DISCUS — 1. Kaitlyn Machado, C, 90-4. JAVELIN — 1. Makayla Murphy, Sut, 95-11. HIGH JUMP — 1. Dakota Hyland, PH, 4-8; 3. Kenzie Copelin, SU, 4-0. POLE VAULT — 1. Mady Turner, Sut, 6-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Stella Hicks, PH, 15-3; 2. Jaden Ratledge, Sut, 14-3; 3. Brooklyn Radford, Sut, 13-5 1/2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Lillie Logan, H, 30-6; 3. Paige Edmonson, Sut, 28-5.
