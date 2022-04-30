JUNCTION CITY — South Umpqua, Douglas and North Douglas track and field athletes took part in the Junction City Invitational on Saturday.
Senior Lillian Copelin of South Umpqua won the girls triple jump (33 feet, 6 inches).
North Douglas junior Ray Gerrard tied Churchill's Javin Petry for the top discus throw at 132 feet, 10 inches. Gerrard also tied for fourth in the javelin (134-6).
Aquela Hasty of Douglas was second in the girls high jump (4-6).
North Douglas' Mia Piscopo finished third in the girls 200 meters (29.14) and fourth in the 400 (1:04.05). Audri Ward of N.D. placed third in the girls 100 hurdles (18.76), while Austyn Jones of Douglas tied for third in the high jump (5-8).
BOYS
Winners, County
Placers in Top 8
100 — 1. Gabe Ward, JC, 11.55; 4. Cohen Elrod, SU, 11.91. 200 — 1. Jonathon Parks, Mar, 23.88; 4. Cohen Elrod, SU, 24.90. 400 — 1. Caei Church, Mar, 53.61. 800 — 1. Hestin Duff-Estrada, Ch, 2:06.42; 6. Logan Gant, ND, 2:12.93. 1,500 — 1. Hestin Duff-Estrada, Ch, 4:24.54. 110 HURDLES — 1. Nathan Fields, Ch, 15.65. 300 HURDLES — 1. Nathan Fields, Ch, 40.11; 6. Logan Gant, ND, 45.00; 7. Gavin Gilmore, D, 48.59. 4x100 RELAY — 1. North Eugene (Nolan Wyers, Antonio Gonzalez, Bedford Stevens, Ryland Van Den Elzen), 44.72; 4. Douglas (Gavin Gilmore, Austyn Jones, Alex Metianu, Bryson Baird), 45.83; 7. South Umpqua (Camron Spicer, Nate Brown, Blayne Young, Cohen Elrod), 47.16. SHOT PUT — 1. Charles Crawford, SH, 41-1 1/2. DISCUS — 1. (tie) Javin Petry, Ch, and Ray Gerrard, ND, 132-10. JAVELIN — 1. Colby Evans, JC, 173-11; 4. Ray Gerrard, ND, 134-6. HIGH JUMP — 1. Colby Evans, JC, 6-2; 3. (tie) Austyn Jones, D, and Luke Hooker, Ch, 5-8. POLE VAULT — 1. Danner Wilson, Mar, 13-7. LONG JUMP — 1. Colby Evans, JC, 20-3. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Nathan Fields, Ch, 44-10; 5. Nate Brown, SU, 39-2 1/2.
GIRLS
Winners, County
Placers in Top 8
100 — 1. MaeAni Dotts, Ch, 13.74; 5. Audri Ward, ND, 13.98. 200 — 1. Bailey Wallack, Mar, 28.15; 3. Mia Piscopo, ND, 29.14. 400 — 1. Jailyn Arieth Becerra-Brigido, NE, 1:02.03; 4. Mia Piscopo, ND, 1:04.05. 800 — 1. Taylor Heer, Ch, 2:33.05; 9. Whitney Hunter, D, 2:54.31. 1,500 — 1. Artana Nice, NE, 5:03.11. 100 HURDLES — 1. Loreiei Rinehart, Ch, 17.46; 3. Audri Ward, ND, 18.76. 300 HURDLES — 1. Loreiei Rinehart, Ch, 50.05; 7. Taeleese Polamalu, D, 58.41; 8. Sam Perron, D, 1:00.58. 4x100 RELAY — 1. North Eugene (Kolbi Priaulx, Jailyn Arieth Becerra-Brigido, Lina Pescosolido, Kendal Priaulx), 52.45; 4. North Douglas (Audri Ward, Savannah Harkins, Tabitha Baker, Mia Piscopo), 54.48; 7. Douglas (Rylie Crabtree, Male'ata Polamalu, Aquela Hasty, Sam Perron), 56.87. SHOT PUT — 1. Laura Young, Mon, 40-4. DISCUS — 1. Laura Young, Mon, 122-11; 5. Male'ata Polamalu, D, 90-10; 8. Taeleese Polamalu, D, 82-11. JAVELIN — 1. Kielie Green, Ch, 103-3; 9. Tabitha Baker, ND, 84-2; 10. Savannah Harkins, ND, 79-8. HIGH JUMP — 1. Keira Crawford, Mar, 4-6; 2. Aquela Hasty, D, 4-6; 6. Lillian Copelin, SU, 4-4; 7. (tie) Emalie Mayorga, SU, and Hadley McSharry, W, 4-2. POLE VAULT — 1. Elaina Deming, JC, 9-0; 4. (tie) Payton Pierce, D, Victoria Ferrioli, SH, Hazel Barrett, JC, and Lucy Barrowcliff, Mo, 7-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Iman Burks, Ch, 14-9 3/4; 8. Hannah McKelvey, SU, 13-3 1/2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Lillian Copelin, SU, 33-6; 6. Taeleese Polamalu, D, 29-6 1/2; 8. Gracie Parks, ND, 28-7 1/2.
