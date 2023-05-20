FLORENCE — Sutherlin junior Kendra Parsons qualified for the Class 3A state track and field championships in four events as the Special District 4 meet wrapped up Friday at Siuslaw High School.
Parsons won the girls 200 meters in a personal-best time of 27.04 seconds, and also finished second in the 100 and long jump. Sutherlin will also send its 4x100-meter relay team to Eugene's Hayward Field as the quartet of Paige Edmonson, Ava Gill, Parsons and Jaden Rutledge placed second to Pleasant Hill.
Edmonson Thursday won the long jump to qualify for state.
Bulldogs boys freshman sprinter Hunter VanBuren also earned a spot at the state meet, placing second in the 100 meters.
Sutherlin's girls finished fourth in the team standings with 84.5 total points, sandwiched between third-place Elmira (85) and Pleasant Hill (84). The Bulldog boys finished sixth in the standings in the eight-team meet.
Glide did not have a state meet qualifier through the district event.
The 3A state championships are scheduled for this Thursday and Friday.
Class 3A Special District 4 Championships
At Siuslaw High School, Florence
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Siuslaw 249, Elmira 146, La Pine 75, Sisters 69.5, Pleasant Hill 41.5; Sutherlin 33, Creswell 30, Glide 18.
Top 3, County Placers
100 — 1. Isaiah Wilson, E, 11.51; 2. Hunter VanBuren, Suth, 11.65; 3. Kainoa Harwood, E, 11.90; 5. Aiden Arwood, Suth, 11.97. 200 — 1. Hunter Petterson, Siu, 22.74; 2. Raymundo Brito Xilot, Siu, 23.38; 3. Isaiah Wilson, E, 2367. 400 — 1. Austyn Woolcott, E, 51.93; 2. Hunter Petterson, Siu, 51.95; 3. Raymundo Brito Xilot, Siu, 52.35; 7. Hunter VanBuren, Suth, 57.34. 800 — 1. Samuel Ulrich, Siu, 2:00.60; 2. Dylan Jensen, Siu, 2:02.23; 3. Jacob Blankenship, Siu, 2:03.09; 7. Ty Davis, G, 2:24.18; 8. Darien Dybowski, G, 2:25.28. 1,500 — 1. Wyatt Montgomery, LP, 4:10.88; 2. Samuel Ulrich, Siu, 4:15.88; 3. Kyle Hughes, Siu, 4:17.05; 6. Noah Eichenbusch, G, 4:34.23. 3,000 — 1. Wyatt Montgomery, LP, 8:58.42; 2. Kyle Hughes, Siu, 9:16.75; 3. Brayden Linton, Siu, 9:20.88. 110 Hurdles — 1. Noel Hernandez, Siu, 16.12; 2. Lucian Murphy, Siu, 16.54; 3. Darien Dewey, C, 18.54. 300 Hurdles — 1. Corbin Fredland, Sis, 42.58; 2. Noel Hernandez, Siu, 42.71; 3. Will Johnson, Siu, 43.82. 4x100 Relay — 1. Elmira, 44.74; 2. Siuslaw, 45.12; 3. Sutherlin (Arwood, Ellsworth, An. Worley, VanBuren), 46.38; 7. Glide (Crouch, Ramas, Sandoval, Sommer), 53.08. 4x400 Relay — 1. Siuslaw, 3:33.65; 2. La Pine, 3:39.88; 3. Elmira, 3:45.06; 6. Glide (Atkini, Marois, Dybowski, Eichenbusch), 3:55.34. Shot Put — 1. Jacob Janeczko, E, 44-3; 2. Jonathan Rose, Siu, 42-9; 3. Rylan Bryand, Suth, 38-6; 6. Devin Sandoval, G, 36-1/2. Discus — 1. Jonathan Rose, Siu, 138-0; 2. Jacob Janeczko, E, 128-4; 3. Zane Clemmer, E, 110-2. Javelin — 1. Jonathan Rose, Siu, 160-6; 2. Tryston Rogers, E, 146-8; 3. Lance Risdal, C, 135-9. High Jump — 1. Darrell Goddard, LP, 6-2; 2. Tanner Hunt, E, 6-0; 3. Zachary Seratte, PH, 5-8. Pole Vault — 1. Kyle Huges, Siu, 14-0; 2. Justin Allen, Siu, 12-4; 3. (tie) Will Johnson, Siu, and Taine Martin, Sis, 11-10. Long Jump — 1. Kale Jensen, Siu, 19-10 1/4; 2. Jackson Weller, PH, 19-7 1/2; 3. Tanner Hunt, E, 19-3 1/2; 7. Aiden Arwood, Suth, 17-9. Triple Jump — 1. Will Johnson, Siu, 41-6 1/2; 2. Jackson Weller, PH, 41-3; 3. Kale Jensen, Siu, 39-6; 4. Aiden Arwood, Suth, 38-9.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Sisters 137.5, Siuslaw 94, Elmira 85, Sutherlin 84.5, Pleasant Hill 84, Creswell 77, La Pine 73, Glide 24.
Top 3, County Placers
100 — 1. Kira Dennison, LP, 13.11; 2. Kendra Parsons, Suth, 13.15; 3. Ava Greene, E 13.20; 8. Isela Johnson, G, 13.86. 200 — 1. Kendra Parsons, Suth, 27.04; 2. Soleis Jones, PH, 27.50; 3. Ava Greene, E, 27.71. 400 — 1. Gracie Vohs, Sis, 1:01.21; 2. Dakota Hyland, PH, 1:01.30; 3 Soleis Jones, PH, 1:03.47; 6. Jaiden Adams, G, 1:07.14; 7. Allie Eubank, Suth, 1:10.89. 800 — 1. Iris Frome, E 2:22.61; 2. Maya Wells, Siu, 2:26.61; 3. Corduroy Holbrook, Siu, 2:30.33. 1,500 — 1. Maya Wells, Siu, 4:57.62; 2. Alyssa Johnson, E, 4:59.84; 3. Ella Bartlett, Sis, 5:02.76; 7. Cheyenne Beam, G, 5:40.09. 3,000 — 1. Alyssa Johnson, E, 10:41.45; 2. Ella Bartlett, Sis, 10:43.15; 3. Alison Hughes, Siu, 10:56.99; 6. Hailey Holgate, Suth, 13:06.00. 100 Hurdles — 1. Lilly Sundstrom, Sis, 16.66; 2. Savannah Johnstone, LP, 16.85; 3. Paige Edmonson, Suth, 17.99; 4. Mahalah Adkins, Suth, 18.61. 300 Hurdles — 1. Lilly Sundstrom, Sis, 48.51; 2. Brooke Duey, Sis, 49.70; 3. Kylie Leonard, C, 50.96; 5. Paige Edmonson, Suth, 51.45; 8. Savannah Jones, G, 57.05. 4x100 Relay — 1. Pleasant Hill, 52.06; 2. Sutherlin (Edmonson, Gill, Parsons, Ratledge), 53.17; 3. Sisters, 53.32; 6. Glide (Adams, Johnson, Kercher, Jones), 55.69. 4x400 Relay — 1. Sisters, 4:17.22; 2. Pleasant Hill, 4:23.96; 3. Elmira, 4:35.48; 5. Glide (Adams, Johnson, Kercher, Ngigi), 4:37.59. Shot Put — 1. Sanin Lacouture, Siu, 30-11 1/2; 2 Kaitlyn Machado, C, 30-3; 3. Claire Crawford, PH, 29-3 3/4; 6. Jaden Ratledge, Suth, 28-7 3/4. Discus — 1. Gracie Looney, LP, 101-4; 2. Adahleigh Anderson, LP, 98-10; 3. Kaitlyn Machado, C, 93-8. Javelin — 1. Samairah Quinones, C, 107-0; 2. Jane Lacouture, Siu, 97-8; 3. Jaiden Adams, G, 96-0. High Jump — 1. Gracie Vohs, Sis, 4-10; 2. Kylie Leonard, C, 4-10; 3. (tie) Madison Huntley, Suth, and Kathryn Buller, 4-8; 6. Mahalah Adkins, Suth, 4-4; 7. Jaden Ratledge, Suth, 4-4. Pole Vault — 1. Ashlyn Turnbo, E 10-6; 2. Mae Roth, Sis, 8-11; 3. Lucy Fisher, LP, 8-11. Long Jump — 1. Paige Edmonson, Suth, 15-6 1/2; 2. Kendra Parsons, Suth, 15-3 1/4; 3. Macaira Smith, E, 14-11 3/4. Triple Jump — 1. Vika Gabrio, C, 32-1; 2. Brooke Duey, Sis, 32-1/2; 3. Jillian Placko, PH, 31-6 3/4; 4. Jaden Rutledge, Suth, 31-6; 5. Savannah Jones, G, 30-7 1/2; 8. Leona Goodin, Suth, 28-6 3/4.
