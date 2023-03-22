COOS BAY — Sutherlin's Paige Edmonson swept the long and triple jump events, helping the Bulldog girls to a second-place at the Marshfield Icebreaker track and field meet Tuesday.
Marshfield won the girls' team title with 139 points, while Sutherlin edged Bandon 95-92 to take second.
The Bulldogs also got a 1-2 finish from Mahalah Adkins and Annabelle Davis in the 100-meter hurdles.
On the boys' side, South Umpqua got individual wins from Kacey Benefiel (100) and Emori Pauli (300 hurdles) on its way to a second-place finish in the team standings. The Lancers tallied 81 team points but were dwarfed by the depth of host Marshfield, which ran up 189 points.
In addition to his win in the 100, Benefiel also placed second in the 200, his time of 24.13 seconds identical to that of winner Qwentyn Petty of Marshfield, who won by a photo finish.
Cohen Elrod (100) and Andrew Sexauer (3,000) also had second-place finishes for the Lancers.
Sutherlin is scheduled to return to Marshfield April 8 for the 21st Prefontaine Rotary Invitational.
South Umpqua's throwers are slated to visit Thurston High School in Springfield March 25 for the Harvey Lewellen Throwers Invitational. The Lancers' next full-team meet is the Marist Invitational scheduled for Saturday, April 1.
Marshfield Icebreaker
At Steve Prefontaine Track
Coos Bay
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Marshfield 189, South Umpqua 81, Myrtle Point 64, Bandon 59, Pacific 52, Sutherlin 29, Camas Valley 14.
Top 3 Placers
100 — 1. Kacey Benefiel, SU, 11.76; 2. Cohen Elrod, SU, 11.82; 3. Qwentyn Petty, Mar, 11.84. 200 — 1. Qwentyn Petty, Mar, 24.13; 2. Kacey Benefiel, SU, 24.13; 3. Drake Rogers, Mar, 24.61. 400 — 1. Bodey Lutes, Mar, 50.01; 2. Damia Avalos, B, 55.24; 3. Hunter VanBuren, Suth, 56.08. 800 — 1. Marlin McCutcheon, P, 2:24.18; 2. Daniel Cabrera, B, 2:25.74; 3. Caleb Johnson, P, 2:31.22. 1,500 — 1. Elijah Cellura, Mar, 4:41.58; 2. Daniel Cabrera, B, 5:07.24; 3. Kobe Ashdown, P, 5:09.43. 3,000 — 1. Jaxson Stovall, Mar, 10:11.83; 2. Andrew Sexauer, SU, 10:54.68; 3. Lucas Varela-Diaz, SU, 11:31.45. 110 Hurdles — 1. Tucker Long, P, 19.57; 2. Raistlin Schippert, B, 21.09. 300 Hurdles — 1. Emori Pauli, SU, 46.56; 2. Tucker Long, P, 47.04. 4x100 Relay — 1. Bandon A (Freitag, Saechao, Schippert, Amanya), 50.97; 2. Bandon B, 52.57. Shot Put — 1. Mason Detzler, MP, 49-4; 2. Chance Browning, Mar, 43-1 1/2; 3. Howard Blanton, MP, 39-2. Discus — 1. Mason Detzler, MP, 125-10; 2. Howard Blanton, MP, 106-11; 3. Bryson Overby, Mar, 103-9. Javelin — 1. Andrea Villanueva, MP, 159-6; 2. Chance Browning, Mar, 16-6; 3. Owen Koegler, CV, 135-0. High Jump — 1. Jack Waddington, Mar, 5-10; 2. Danner Wilson, Mar, 5-6; 3. Hunter VanBuren, Suth, 5-0. Pole Vault — 1. Danner Wilson, Mar, 14-6; 2. Jonathon Parks, Mar, 14-0; 3. Trent Summers, Mar, 14-0. Long Jump — 1. Qwentyn Petty, Mar, 19-10; 2. Jonathon Parks, Mar, 19-5 1/2; 3. Talon Thomas, Mar, 18-1 1/4. Triple Jump — 1. Andreas Villanueva, MP, 39-1; 2. Jack Waddington, Mar, 38-11 3/4; 3. Nate Brown, SU, 38-5 1/4.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Marshfield 139, Sutherlin 95, Bandon 92, Myrtle Point 77, South Umpqua 19.
Top 3 Placers
100 — 1. Marley Petrey, B, 13.60; 2. Olivia Brophy, MP, 13.83; 3. Brooklyn Radford, Suth, 14.38. 200 — 1. Olivia Brophy, MP, 28.96; 2. Marley Petrey, B, 29.26; 3. Mahalah Adkins, Suth, 30.51. 400 — 1. Alyrian Covey, Mar, 1:10.03; 2. Analise Miller, B, 1:10.75; 3. Emilia Angulo, MP, 1:16.36. 800 — 1. Danielle McLain, B, 2:34.91; 2. Mallory Edd, Mar, 2:44.49; 3. Jaden Ratledge, Suth, 2:45.16. 1,500 — 1. Rebekah Nicholson, MP, 5:58.49; 2. Safaa Dimitruk, B, 6:15.68; 3. Lilly Iverson, B, 6:19.26. 3,000 — 1. Hailey Holgate, Suth, 13:19.60. 100 Hurdles — 1. Mahalah Adkins, Suth, 20.33; 2. Annabelle Davis, Suth, 21.84. 300 Hurdles — 1. Lexi McWilliam, MP, 58.24. 4x100 Relay — 1. Bandon (Miller, Kappa, Michalek, Petrey), 55.03. Shot Put — 1. Daphne Scriven, Mar, 32-8 1/2; 2. Tori Cox, Mar, 28-9 1/4; 3. Camden Kappa, B, 27-8. Discus — 1. Daphne Scriven, Mar, 113-10; 2. Tori Cox, Mar, 88-11; 3. Camden Kappa, B, 80-4. Javelin — 1. Kate Miles, Mar, 114-10; 2. Caitlyn Michalek, B, 99-5; 3. Jaden Ratledge, Suth, 89-3. High Jump — 1. Kiera Crawford, Mar, 4-10; t2. Caitlyn Michalek, B, and Lilly Rohm, SU, 4-8. Pole Vault — 1. Alyrian Covey, Mar, 6-6; 2. Ava Thomas, Mar, 6-0. Long Jump — 1. Paige Edmonson, Suth, 15-8 1/2; 2. Alie Clarke, Mar, 14-3 3/4; 3. Olivia Brophy, MP, 13-10. Triple Jump — 1. Paige Edmonson, Suth, 30-7 3/4; 2. Lexi McWllliam, MP, 28-7 3/4; 3. Alie Clarke, Mar, 28-1/4.
