PLEASANT HILL — South Umpqua and Sutherlin track and field athletes took part in a Class 3A Special District 4 meet hosted by Pleasant Hill Wednesday.
The South Umpqua boys relay teams ran to a pair of wins. The 4x100-meter relay quartet of Camron Spicer, Nate Brown, Emori Pauli and Cohen Elrod finished first in 45.77 seconds. The 4x400 team of Spicer, Pauli, Brown and Elrod was victorious (3:42.41).
Spicer won the triple jump (40-5, PR) and S.U.'s Lilly Rohm shared the high jump victory with Sutherlin's Mallory Turner (4-10).
Turner took first in the girls 100 hurdles (16.21, PR) and teammate Jaden Ratledge won the girls javelin (98-4, PR). Mallory Turner also finished second in the 200 (27.47).
Others finishing second were Sutherlin's Paige Edmonson in the long jump (15-6 1/2), the Sutherlin girls 4x100 relay quartet of Edmonson, Turner, Kendra Parsons and Ratledge (52.09) and Sutherlin's Mady Turner in the 1,500 (5:37.66).
BOYS
Winners, County
Placers in Top 3
100 — 1. Aiden O'Dea, Mo, 11.51. 200 — 1. Aiden O'Dea, Mo, 23.76. 400 — Fabian Mossberg, La, 53.23. 800 — 1. Wyatt Montgomery, La, 2:03.28. 1,500 — 1. Jake Sorani, CC, 4:22.94. 3,000 — 1. Tayen Landers, CC, 10:36.61. 110 HURDLES — 1. Jack Nguyen, Cr, 16.16. 300 HURDLES — 1. Jack Nguyen, Cr, 43.44. 4x100 RELAY — 1. South Umpqua (Camron Spicer, Nate Brown, Emori Pauli, Cohen Elrod), 45.77. 4x400 RELAY — 1. South Umpqua (Camron Spicer, Emori Pauli, Nate Brown, Cohen Elrod), 3:42.41. SHOT PUT — 1. Stephen Machin, La, 49-1. DISCUS — 1. Stephen Machin, La, 145-8. JAVELIN — 1. Aiden Brown, La, 136-11. HIGH JUMP — 1. Terek Logan, Ha, 5-8. LONG JUMP — 1. Aiden O'Dea, Mo, 19-8 1/2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Camron Spicer, SU, 40-5; 3. Nate Brown, SU, 38-1.
GIRLS
Winners, County
Placers in Top 3
100 — 1. Dakota Hyland, PH, 13.13; 3. Kendra Parsons, Sut, 13.25. 200 — 1. Dakota Hyland, PH, 27.28; 2. Mallory Turner, Sut, 27.47; 3. Kendra Parsons, Sut, 27.55. 400 — 1. Dakota Hyland, PH, 1:01.53; 3. Paige Edmonson, Sut, 1:06.81. 800 — 1. Katarina Jakits, Cr, 2:33.24. 1,500 — 1. Ellie Epperson, PH, 5:34.16; 2. Mady Turner, Sut, 5:37.66. 3,000 — 1. Zoey Brott, PH, 13:03.32. 100 HURDLES — 1. Mallory Turner, Sut, 16.21. 300 HURDLES — 1. Sierra Samhammer, CC, 48.65. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Cascade Christian (Jerushah Purrier, Sierra Samhammer, Elliana Vanlandingham, Autumn Murray), 51.95; 2. Sutherlin (Paige Edmonson, Mallory Turner, Kendra Parsons, Jaden Ratledge), 52.09. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Creswell (Harmony Goodman, Katarina Jakits, Kaitlyn Machado, Brooke Moehlmann), 4:35.76. SHOT PUT — 1. Avery DeLuca, La, 32-3. DISCUS — 1. Rosy Logan, Ha, 98-5. JAVELIN — 1. Jaden Ratledge, Sut, 98-4; 3. Hailey Blake, Sut, 88-6. HIGH JUMP — 1. (tie) Lilly Rohm, SU, and Mallory Turner, Sut, 4-10. LONG JUMP — 1. Sierra Samhammer, CC, 15-10; 2. Paige Edmonson, Sut, 15-6 1/2; 3. (tie) Lillian Copelin, SU, and Stella Hucka, PH, 14-10 3/4. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Rachel Harcus, Ha, 30-10 3/4.
