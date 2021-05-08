GLIDE — Junior Mallory Turner of Sutherlin won three individual events at the Glide small schools track and field meet on Saturday.
Turner finished first in the girls 100-meter hurdles (17.76 seconds), 300 hurdles (52.53) and high jump (4-8).
Winning two events were senior Joy DeRoss of Camas Valley in the girls discus (113-1) and shot put (36-1), freshman Pauline Ngigi of Glide in the girls 1,500 (5:46.45) and 3,000 (12:39.06), senior Keith Sorenson of Sutherlin in the 100 (11.99) and 200 (24.61), freshman Paige Edmonson of Sutherlin in the 200 (28.01) and long jump (14-5), and junior Lillian Copelin of South Umpqua in the girls 400 (1:07.87) and triple jump (31-6).
Days Creek sophomore Keith Gaskell, making his season debut after recovering from an injury sustained during football season, won the long jump (19-6 1/2).
BOYS
100 — 1. Keith Sorenson, Suth, 11.99; 2. Landen Lane, D, 12.00; 3. Reston James, D, 12.16. 200 — 1. Keith Sorenson, Suth, 24.61; 2. Reston James, D, 25.19; 3. Landen Lane, D, 25.33. 400 — 1. Seth Lamell, CV, 57.33; 2. Bryson Baird, D, 59.99; 3. Camron Spicer, SU, 1:03.20. 800 — 1. Josiah Lee, Cr, 2:06.74; 2. Brayson Parsons, Suth, 2:11.24; 3. Ethan Sumpter, D, 2:25.03. 1,500 — 1. Brandon Moehlmann, Cr, 4:40.32; 2. Dylan Davis, G, 4:56.79; 3. Nathan Masiel, G, 5:03.97. 3,000 — 1. Brayson Parsons, Suth, 10:31.31; 2. Dylan Davis, G, 10:44.88; 3. Cam Nguyen, Cr, 10:56.00. 110 HURDLES — 1. Caleb Thomas, G, 17.53; 2. Jack Nguyen, Cr, 18.43; 3. Keith Sorenson, Suth, 19.66. 300 HURDLES — 1. Jack Nguyen, Cr, 44.51; 2. Caleb Thomas, G, 45.48; 3. Cordell Guckert, DC, 55.21. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Douglas (Ryan Parker, Landen Lane, Reston James, Bryson Baird), 47.15; 2. Yoncalla (Jordan Aguilar, Noah Leary, Bryan Allen, Tyler Davis), 49.36; 3. Camas Valley (River Wolfe, Jacob O'Conner, Seth Lamell, Daniel Hunt), 51.53. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Creswell (Jack Nguyen, Brandon Moehlmann, Trevor Harrold, Josiah Lee), 3:49.51; 2. Glide (Coby Pope, Clay Mornarich, Nathan Masiel, Caleb Thomas), 3:56.87; 3. Creswell, 4:30.16. SHOT PUT — 1. Greg Reedy, DC, 40-11 1/2; 2. Josh Davis, Suth, 39-1 1/2; 3. Morgan Vincent, G, 39-0. DISCUS — 1. Ian Sprinkle, Y, 129-7 1/2; 2. Jesse Brecht, D, 117-7 1/2; 3. Morgan Vincent, G, 117-1. JAVELIN — 1. Bryan Allen, Y, 136-10; 2. Brayson Parsons, Suth, 134-8; 3. Trent Olsen, Suth, 116-7. HIGH JUMP — 1. Noah Leary, Y, 5-6; 2. Clay Mornarich, G, 5-6; 3. Ryan Parker, D, 5-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 19-6 1/2; 2. Tyler Davis, Y, 19-1; 3. Clay Mornarich, G, 18-11 1/2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Tyler Davis, Y, 36-8 1/2; 2. Jordan Aguilar, Y, 35-0; 3. Mason Smith, G, 34-11.
GIRLS
100 — 1. Sophie Goyen, Cr, 13.89; 2. Male'ata Snuka-Polamalu, D, 14.58; 3. Jadyn Vermillion, Suth, 14.81. 200 — 1. Paige Edmonson, Suth, 28.01; 2. Lillian Copelin, SU, 30.08; 3. Macy Mornarich, G, 31.14. 400 — 1. Lillian Copelin, SU, 1:07.87. 800 — 1. Mady Turner, Suth, 2:44.72; 2. Gabby Cook, Suth, 2:53.67. 1,500 — 1. Pauline Ngigi, G, 5:46.45; 2. Mariah Summers, Suth, 5:50.48; 3. Saydee Pickering, SU, 5:53.79. 3,000 — 1. Pauline Ngigi, G, 12:39.06; 2. Mariah Summers, Suth, 13:19.22; 3. Harmony Goodman, Cr, 13:57.47. 100 HURDLES — 1. Mallory Turner, Suth, 17.76; 2. Jaden Ratledge, Suth, 54.30; 3. Kendyl Seiber, Cr, 54.42. 300 HURDLES — 1. Mallory Turner, Suth, 52.53; 2. Jaden Ratledge, Suth, 54.30; 3. Kendyl Seiber, Cr, 54.42. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Glide (Amberlee Jones, Kylie Anderson, Mea Olsen, Macy Mornarich), 59.89; 2. Glide (Justina Pynch, Amber Warner, Cierra Rams, Devon Schonauer), 1:06.51. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Sutherlin (Paige Edmonson, Mady Turner, Jaden Ratledge, Jadyn Vermillion), 4:18.71. SHOT PUT — 1. Joy DeRoss, CV, 36-1; 2. Kylie Anderson, G, 31-7; 3. Samairah Quinones, Cr, 28-11 1/2. DISCUS — 1. Joy DeRoss, CV, 113-1;2. Clara DeRoss, CV, 100-10; 3. Mackenzii Phillips, D, 99-10. JAVELIN — 1. Mackenzii Phillips, D, 128-1; 2. Clara DeRoss, CV, 111-4; 3. Amy Dickover, Suth, 106-0. HIGH JUMP — 1. Mallory Turner, Suth, 4-8; 2. Payton Pierce, D, 4-4; 3. Aguela Hasty, D, 4-2. POLE VAULT — 1. Payton Pierce, D, 6-6; 2. Macy Mornarich, G, 5-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Paige Edmonson, Suth, 14-5; 2. Lillian Copelin, SU, 13-8; 3. Jaden Ratledge, Suth, 13-6. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Lillian Copelin, SU, 31-6; 2. Paige Edmonson, Suth, 29-8; 3. Amberlee Jones, G, 28-3 1/2.
