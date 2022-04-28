CRESWELL — Senior Mallory Turner of Sutherlin won three individual events, and freshman Cohen Elrod of South Umpqua and junior Keith Gaskell of Days Creek were double winners in a Special District 4 track and field meet hosted by Creswell Wednesday.
Turner finished first in the girls 200 meters (27.74 seconds), 100 hurdles (16.77) and high jump (5-4). Elrod won the 100 (11.64) and 400 (54.66), while Gaskell won the 200 (24.21) and long jump (19-8).
The Harrisburg boys and Pleasant Hill girls finished first in the team standings.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Harrisburg 136, Pleasant Hill 104, Creswell 71, South Umpqua 69, Days Creek 67, Sutherlin 26.
Winners, County
Placers in Top 3
100 — 1. Cohen Elrod, SU, 11.64; 2. Nate Brown, SU, 12.39. 200 — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 24.21; 2. Nate Brown, SU, 25.31. 400 — 1. Cohen Elrod, SU, 54.66; 3. Emori Pauli, SU, 57.92. 800 — 1. Mason Barrett, C, 2:24.5. 1,500 — 1. Jaden Peek, C, 4:43.8. 3,000 — 1. Gonzalo Cardenas, C, 10:56.8. 110 HURDLES — 1. Jack Nguyen, C, 17.44. 300 HURDLES — 1. Jack Nguyen, C, 45.05. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Harrisburg (Payton Cook, Malachi Larson, Terek Logan, Isacc Talmadge), 48.05; 2. Sutherlin (Paul Cervantes, Kaleb Filipi, Shawn Ellsworth, Aiden Arwood), 48.44. SHOT PUT — 1. Greg Reedy, DC, 45- 1/2. DISCUS — 1. Britt Murray, H, 117-4 1/4; 2. Greg Reedy, DC, 105-1/2. JAVELIN — 1. Terren Crabb, H, 109-10; 3. Ian Clifton, DC, 104-1. HIGH JUMP – 1. Terek Logan, H, 6-2. POLE VAULT — 1. Terek Logan, H, 11-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 19-8. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Nate Brown, SU, 40-5 1/2.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Pleasant Hill 149, Sutherlin 124, Harrisburg 79, Creswell 60, South Umpqua 39.
Winners, County
Placers in Top 3
100 — 1. Kendra Parsons, Sut, 13.51. 200 — 1. Mallory Turner, Sut, 27.74; 3. Kendra Parsons, Sut, 28.73. 400 — 1. Rachel Harcus, H, 1:04.29; 2. Lillian Copelin, SU, 1:07.60. 800 — 1. Ellie Epperson, PH, 2:39.7; 2. Jaden Ratledge, Sut, 2:50.1. 1,500 — 1. Ellie Epperson, PH, 5:34.2. 3,000 — 1. Zoey Brott, PH, 12:36.8; 2. Mady Turner, Sut, 12:39.1. 100 HURDLES — 1. Mallory Turner, Sut, 16.77. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Sutherlin (Paige Edmonson, Kendra Parsons, Mallory Turner, Jaden Ratledge), 52.08. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Harrisburg (Lillie Logan, Rachel Harcus, Michelle Lopez, Cadence Smith), 4:41.9. SHOT PUT — 1. Kaitlyn Machado, C, 28-6. DISCUS — 1. Rosy Logan, H, 92-2 1/2. JAVELIN — 1. Makayla Murphy, Sut, 103-10; 3. Hailey Blake, S, 87-1. HIGH JUMP — 1. Mallory Turner, Sut, 5-4; 2. Lilly Rohm, SU, 5-0. POLE VAULT — 1. Mady Turner, Sut, 6-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Stella Hucka, PH, 14-9; 2. Hannah McKelvey, SU, 14-5 1/2; 3. Jaden Ratledge, Sut, 13-11. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Lillian Copelin, SU, 33-5 1/4; 2. Paige Edmonson, Sut, 32-1/4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.