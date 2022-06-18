Three Roseburg track athletes compete in NIke Outdoor Nationals The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jun 18, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EUGENE — Three Roseburg track and field athletes took part in the Nike Outdoor Nationals high school meet over the weekend at Hayward Field.Graduated seniors Landyn Dupper (100 meters) and Preston Smith (2,000 steeplechase) competed in the championship division and Sylvia Eckman (two mile) ran in the freshman girls division.Dupper finished 20th in the 100 with a time of 11.12 seconds. Pierre Goree of Duncanville, Texas, won the final in 10.36.Smith finished 27th in the steeplechase in 6:38.35. Benjamin Balazs of Portland won the race in 5:47.14.Eckman placed 10th in the two-mile race (11:45.37). Olivia Gaugel of Portland finished first (11:04.69). Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg City Council approves proclamation recognizing Pride Month in Roseburg Dr. James William Daskalos UPDATE: Roseburg woman killed in Garden Valley Road crash New medical center moves closer to reality in Roseburg Two injured after two-vehicle crash in Roseburg TOP JOBS News Review Carriers NOW HIRING JOURNALIST WANTED Help Wanted Bruce Standley Construction Now hiring for Full Time and Part Time positions Brownson Logging is Hiring GROUNDS, MAINTENANCE & TRANSPORTATION SUPPORT Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Three Roseburg track athletes compete in NIke Outdoor Nationals Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens US opens COVID vaccine to little kids, shots begin next week Damned if you do: gas prices throwing major wrinkles into summer travel Person dead after police chase, shooting in Milwaukie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.