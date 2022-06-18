EUGENE — Three Roseburg track and field athletes took part in the Nike Outdoor Nationals high school meet over the weekend at Hayward Field.

Graduated seniors Landyn Dupper (100 meters) and Preston Smith (2,000 steeplechase) competed in the championship division and Sylvia Eckman (two mile) ran in the freshman girls division.

Dupper finished 20th in the 100 with a time of 11.12 seconds. Pierre Goree of Duncanville, Texas, won the final in 10.36.

Smith finished 27th in the steeplechase in 6:38.35. Benjamin Balazs of Portland won the race in 5:47.14.

Eckman placed 10th in the two-mile race (11:45.37). Olivia Gaugel of Portland finished first (11:04.69).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.