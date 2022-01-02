Sutherlin girls team (copy)

The Sutherlin girls track and field team poses after winning the team title in the Class 3A "Culmination" track and field meet in Harrisburg in May.

 Photo courtesy of Rick Murphy

The Sutherlin girls track and field team was the cream of the crop in Class 3A, winning the team title in the unofficial "Culmination" state championship meet at Harrisburg High School in May.

Led by senior Jadyn Vermillion's four individual titles, the Bulldogs compiled 113 points, 10 more than defending 3A state champion St. Mary's of Medford.

Vermillion won the 100 meters (12.54 seconds), 200 (25.76), long jump (17-9) and triple jump (35-11 3/4).

Junior Mallory Turner claimed titles in the 100 hurdles (17.04) and high jump (5-1). Junior Erica MacDonald won the shot put (34-8 3/4).

Sutherlin got runner-up finishes from Paige Edmonson in the 200 (27.52), and the 4x400 relay team of Edmonson, Jaden Ratledge, Mady Turner and Mallory Turner (4:22.77).

The other winner from Douglas County was Douglas senior Mackenzii Phillips in the javelin (129-7).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

