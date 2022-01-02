Top 10 No. 4: Sutherlin girls track and field TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 2, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Sutherlin girls track and field team poses after winning the team title in the Class 3A "Culmination" track and field meet in Harrisburg in May. Photo courtesy of Rick Murphy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sutherlin girls track and field team was the cream of the crop in Class 3A, winning the team title in the unofficial "Culmination" state championship meet at Harrisburg High School in May.Led by senior Jadyn Vermillion's four individual titles, the Bulldogs compiled 113 points, 10 more than defending 3A state champion St. Mary's of Medford.Vermillion won the 100 meters (12.54 seconds), 200 (25.76), long jump (17-9) and triple jump (35-11 3/4).Junior Mallory Turner claimed titles in the 100 hurdles (17.04) and high jump (5-1). Junior Erica MacDonald won the shot put (34-8 3/4).Sutherlin got runner-up finishes from Paige Edmonson in the 200 (27.52), and the 4x400 relay team of Edmonson, Jaden Ratledge, Mady Turner and Mallory Turner (4:22.77).The other winner from Douglas County was Douglas senior Mackenzii Phillips in the javelin (129-7). Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Two suspects arrested in Drain after massive search Douglas County's only glacier has disappeared Drain residents describe ordeal as town locked down while police hunted suspects Man arrested after attempting to burn down Riddle Liquor Store First confirmed case of omicron variant reported in Douglas County TOP JOBS Customer Service Specialist General Accounting Manager News Review Carriers Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Books can help youth navigate anxiety Top 10 No. 1: North Douglas wins first state volleyball title What's Up Umpqua Star Gazer: January 2022 Year in Review: Arts and entertainment Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
