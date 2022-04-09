The 45th running of the Jim Robinson Twilight Invitational track and field meet — returning following a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic — attracted a record 28 teams on Saturday at Roseburg High School’s Finlay Field.
The non-scoring meet had a different format this year with all finals and no prelims. The weather cooperated and athletes from around the state delivered some excellent early season marks.
“I’m happy with how things went,” Roseburg head coach Gwen Bartlett said. “The volunteers were amazing. It was nice to have more county schools here.”
Roseburg came away with three winners.
The boys 4x100-meter relay team of Jackson Bartlett, Colton Marsters, Keanu Christner and Landyn Dupper finished first in 43.32 seconds.
Isaac Heard won the javelin with a throw of 160 feet, 3 inches. Eliza Eckman won the evening session of the girls 3,000 in 10:19.37.
The small-school competitors stepped up as well.
Glide’s Kylie Rubrecht won the girls javelin (104-7) and Oakland’s Jolyn Vogel-Hunt won the pole vault (8-6). Glide’s Kylie Anderson finished second in the girls shot put (37-1) and discus (106-1), while Cade Olds of Oakland was second in the javelin (154-11).
The RHS boys 4x100 quartet was pleased to execute their handoffs after being disqualified during Wednesday’s dual with Grants Pass.
“We still could’ve had better handoffs today, but finished with the win so it felt good,” Dupper said. “Once Keanu (Christner) got the baton around the corner (on the third leg) he evened it up and gave us a good chance, and I just pulled it away.”
“Our handoffs were a little scuffed, but we finally finished the race,” Marsters added. “I’m OK (with the time) because we got first, but we can go faster than that. Our goal is to break the school record (of 43.03 set in 2002) and we can do it.”
Dupper also finished second in the 100 (11.02) and 200 (22.81), losing both races to Nathan Rider of North Medford.
“He’s a rival, and pushes me to run really hard,” Dupper said. “I had a good start (in the 100), but need to work on finishing races and not worrying about anything around me.”
Heard, a senior, had a big day with his victory in the javelin and runner-up finish in the discus (128-9).
“Isaac has been working extremely hard,” coach Bartlett said. “He had an injury last year and is motivated to do well this season. I’m very proud of his performance today.”
Eckman scored a convincing win in the girls 3,000, beating runner-up Asnley Johnston of South Eugene by nearly six seconds.
“This was Eliza’s meet to shine,” Gwen Bartlett said. “She blew the 3,000 away and I was really impressed with what she did.”
Other second-place finishers for the Indians included Christner in the 400 (51.95), Preston Smith in the 3,000 (9:03.57), Charles Anderson in the 300 hurdles (42.23), Grant Gober in the high jump (6-0) and Marsters in the long jump (20-4).
“There are some improvements that can be made, but overall I’m pretty happy with how it went (in the high jump),” Gober said. “I was two inches over my previous PR (5-10), so I’m happy.”
TEAMS — Ashland, Bandon, Cascade Christian, Churchill, Douglas, Eagle Point, Glide, Grants Pass, Henley, Hidden Valley, Klamath Union, Lebanon, Marist, Mazama, Newberg, North Douglas, North Eugene, North Medford, North Valley, Oakland, Phoenix, Rogue River, South Eugene, South Umpqua, Springfield, Summit, Sutherlin.
BOYS
Top 3, Douglas County
Finishers in Top 8
100 — 1. Nathan Rider, NM, 10.99a; 2. Landyn Dupper, Ro, 11.02a; 3. Aidan Kindt, Maz, 11.37a.
200 — 1. Nathan Rider, NM, 22.02; 2. Landyn Dupper, Ro, 22.81; 3. Aidan Kindt, Maz, 23.04.
400 — 1. Max Anders, Sum, 50.51; 2. Keanu Christner, Ro, 51.95; 3. Jake Bernardi, Sum, 52.02.
800 — 1. Trey Driskell, NM, 1:58.91; 2. Jake Sorani, CC, 2:00.67; 3. Luca Vuletic, Sum, 2:02.11.
1,500 — 1. Nathan Stein, Ash, 4:05.22; 2. Ferran Verges, SE, 4:05.91; 3. Asher McKinnon, SE, 4:10.32; 8. Carter Stedman, Ro, 4:21.17.
3,000 (afternoon) — 1. Zachary Giesch, New, 9:09.97; 2. Anthony Giesch, New, 9:10.17; 3. Elric Clark, KU, 9:53.76.
3,000 (evening) — 1. Elwood Hosking, Pho, 8:59.02; 2. Preston Smith, Ro, 9:03.57; 3. Will Borrevik, SE, 9:04.69; 7. Timothy Johnson, Ro, 9:31.69.
110 HURDLES — 1. Nathan Fields, Chu, 15.57; 2. Blaine Jeffrey, Maz, 15.81; 3. Savien Burk, Maz, 16.37; 4. Charles Anderson, Ro, 16.44; 8. Caleb Thomas, Glide, 16.94.
300 HURDLES — 1. Nathan Fields, Chu, 40.14; 2. Charles Anderson, Ro, 42.23; 3. Boden Hanley, SE, 42.44; 5. Ephraim Webber, Ro, 42.99.
4x100 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Jackson Bartlett, Colton Marsters, Keanu Christner, Landyn Dupper), 43.32; 2. Mazama, 44.29; 3. Summit, 44.58.
4x400 RELAY — 1. Ashland (Caden Negra, Vincent Senn, Nathan Stein, Luke Seeley), 3:31.29; 2. Summit, 3:34.58; 3. Roseburg (Keanu Christner, Carter Stedman, Charles Anderson, Ephraim Webber), 3:37.18.
SHOT PUT — 1. Parker Jarvis, GP, 49-5; 2. Terrell Kim, NM, 46-0; 3. Ayden Kanott, HV, 43-7 1/2; 6. Tiger Black, Ro, 41-11.
DISCUS — 1. David Fuiava, NM, 133-5; 2. Isaac Heard, Ro, 128-9; 3. Zyan Shull-Bain, Pho, 128-0.
JAVELIN — 1. Isaac Heard, Ro, 160-3; 2. Cade Olds, Oakl, 154-11; 3. Emmett Kalar, Ro, 154-10; 8. Marcus Carlson, Oakl, 142-9.
HIGH JUMP — 1. Issac Knapp, Sum, 6-0; 2. Grant Gober, Ro, 6-0; 3. Colton Marsters, Ro, 5-10; 5. (tie) Clay Mornarich, Glide, and Ephraim Webber, Ro, 5-8.
POLE VAULT — 1. Andrew Edwards, Hen, 14-6; 2. Hunter Angove, Ban, 14-0; 3. Bryce White, Sum, 13-6.
LONG JUMP — 1. Blake Smith, New, 21-5 1/2; 2. Colton Marsters, Ro, 20-4; 3. Eli Hayes, Hen, 19-8; 6. Clay Mornarich, Glide, 19-5.
TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Nathan Fields, Chu, 45-0; 2. Eli Hayes, Hen, 43-1; 3. Alex Guymon, GP, 42-2 1/2.
GIRLS
100 — 1. Brooke Anderson, GP, 13.09a; 2. Ramsey Starr, Sum, 13.12a; 3. Ivy Phillips, Sum, 13.26; 7. KK Miele, Ro, 13.52.
200 — 1. Ramsey Starr, Sum, 27.14; 2. Brooke Anderson, GP, 27.57; 3. Ryane Mattox, Hen, 27.61; 5. KK Miele, Ro, 28.00; 6. Addison Scalf, Ro, 28.06.
400 — 1. Karlee Touey, NV, 1:01.72; 2. Jailyn Arieth Becerra-Brigido, NE, 1:02.95; 3. Halle McKay, Hen, 1:03.55.
800 — 1. Jennifer Tsai, Mar, 2:21.18; 2. Jorun Downing, Sum, 2:23.17; 3. Camille Broadbent, Sum, 2:24.26; 8. Zoe Traul, Ro, 2:28.88.
1,500 — 1. Madison Wilt, GP, 4:51.93; 2. Jennifer Tsai, Mar, 4:52.87; 3. Holly Hutton, Ban, 4:58.99.
3,000 (afternoon) — 1. Breanna Schmitt, New, 10:41.55; 2. Emilie Nelson, Mar, 11:18.58; 3. Taylor Weber, GP, 11:42.84; 6. Julissa Landeros, Ro, 12:19.23.
3,000 (evening) — 1. Eliza Eckman, Ro, 10:19.37; 2. Ansley Johnston, SE, 10:26.13; 3. Ashley Boone, Sum, 10:43.47.
100 HURDLES — 1. Olivia Allen, SE, 15.58; 2. Sophie Mock, GP, 17.10; 3. Madeline Durrant, GP, 17.32; 5. Veronica Sigl, Oakl, 17.51.
300 HURDLES — 1. Olivia Allen, SE, 46.31; 2. Tara Jessen, Sum, 49.25; 3. Lauren Robinson, GP, 49.71.
4x100 RELAY — 1. Summit (Lia Cooper, Ivy Phillips, Ramsey Starr, Camille Buzzas), 50.73; 2. Grants Pass, 51.59; 3. South Eugene, 51.94; 4. Roseburg (KK Miele, Addison Scalf, Elena Familio, Chenoa Alexander), 52.45.
4x400 RELAY — 1. Grants Pass (Sophie Mock, Brooke Anderson, Callie Brandes, Madison Wilt), 4:12.76; 2. North Valley, 4:17.32; 3. Henley, 4:18.07; 4. Roseburg (Trinity Minyard, Charis Childers, Eliza Eckman, Zoe Traul), 4:22.81.
SHOT PUT — 1. Jacquuelyn Aukusitino, NM, 37-8; 2. Kylie Anderson, Glide, 37-1; 3. Anna Tobey, GP, 35-3 1/2.
DISCUS — 1. Grace Osborne, GP, 115-0; 2. Kylie Anderson, Glide, 106-1; 3. Raleigh Whipp, Chu, 101-10.
JAVELIN — 1. Kylie Rubrecht, Glide, 104-7; 2. Isabella Heaton, Maz, 103-6; 3. Madelyn Sharp, Hen, 102-7; 6. Makayla Murphy, Suth, 100-0.
HIGH JUMP — 1. Sydney Moore, NV, 5-0; 2. Isabella Sanderi, Sum, 4-10; 3. Olivia Cole, Chu, 4-10.
POLE VAULT — 1. Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, Oakl, 8-6; 2. (tie) Angela Hawkins, NV, and Rachel Parker, Sum, 8-0; 5. Mady Turner, Suth, 7-0.
LONG JUMP — 1. Autumn Murray, CC, 17-3; 2. Feile Brown, Sum, 16-4; 3. Sophie Mock, GP, 15-8 3/4.
TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Mada Lee, Maz, 32-9; 2. Feile Brown, Sum, 31-4 1/2; 3. Brisa Bauer, Pho, 31-3; 4. Lillian Copelin, SU, 30-10 1/2; 8. Veronica Sigl, Oakl, 29-9.
