SUTHERLIN — Jadyn Vermillion, competing on her home track for the final time, went out in style.
The Sutherlin senior won four events — including three personal bests — in leading the Bulldogs to the team title in a meet on Wednesday co-hosted by Sutherlin and Douglas.
Vermillion, a state champion as a sophomore who lost out on her junior track and field season because of the coronavirus pandemic, set PRs in the 100 meters (12.43 seconds), 200 (25.45) and triple jump (38-1/2) and also won the long jump (16-11 1/2).
Other individual winners for the Bulldogs included Mady Turner in the 1,500 (5:42.86), Mallory Turner in the 100 hurdles (16.85) and Erica MacDonald in the shot put (35-1 1/2). Other first-place finishers from Douglas County included Mackenzii Phillips of Douglas in the javelin (126-0), Joy DeRoss of Camas Valley in the discus (99-9) and Lilly Rohm of South Umpqua in the high jump (4-6).
Finishing second were Margaret Byle of Elkton in the 100 (13.25) and 400 (1:01.91), Saydee Pickering of S.U. in the 1,500 (5:58.95), Mady Turner in the 3,000 (13:24.47), Audri Ward of North Douglas in the 100 hurdles (18.97), Mallory Turner in the 300 hurdles (52.35), Clara DeRoss of C.V. in the javelin (116-7), Joy DeRoss in the shot put (34-8) and Paige Edmonson of Sutherlin in the long jump (14-7).
In the boys' meet, Sutherlin's Keith Sorenson was a double winner with firsts in the pole vault (12-6) and long jump (19-4 1/4, PR).
Other county winners were Dale Wells of S.U. in the 800 (2:10.46), Brayson Parsons of Sutherlin in the 1,500 (4:41.99), Greg Reedy of Days Creek in the shot (43-3 1/2), Ray Gerrard of North Douglas in the discus (122-3) and Bryan Allen of Yoncalla in the javelin (140-8).
Finishing second were Parsons in the 800 (2:11.49), Ethan Sumpter of Douglas in the 1,500 (5:09.68), Wells in the 3,000 (10:52.41), Logan Gant of N.D. in the 300 hurdles (48.51), Josh Davis of Sutherlin in the shot (40-10), Ian Sprinkle of Yoncalla in the discus (119-8), Cade Olds of N.D. in the javelin (140-3), Noah Leary of Yoncalla in the high jump (5-6) and Keith Gaskell of D.C. in the long jump (18-11 1/2).
The top three girls teams were Sutherlin (160), St. Mary's (137) and Pleasant Hill (66.75). St. Mary's (149) won the boys crown, followed by Sutherlin (74) and Douglas (63.5).
