TRI CITY — Senior Dale Wells won two distance races and one throwing event for the South Umpqua boys in a four-team prep track and field meet on Wednesday at Loghry Field.
Wells finished first in the 1,500 (4:57.94), 3,000 (11:17.32) and javelin (109-3 1/2). He also ran a leg on the first-place 4x100 relay (47.37).
Winners, County
Placers In Top 3
BOYS
100 — 1. Jackson Weller, PH, 11.50; 2. Gage Stevens, SU, 12.35; 3. Camron Spicer, SU, 12.35. 200 — 1. Jackson Weller, PH, 24.57; 2. Blayne Young, SU, 25.69; 3. Camron Spicer, SU, 25.84. 400 — 1. Cole Stream, PH, 59.66; 3. Connor Woodward, SU, 1:04.59. 1,500 — 1. Dale Wells, SU, 4:57.94; 2. Andrew Sexauer, SU, 5:25.04. 3,000 — 1. Dale Wells, SU, 11:17.47; 3. Andrew Sexauer, SU, 12:08.44. 110 HURDLES — 1. Austin Ratliff, PH, 20.28. 300 HURDLES — 1. Cordell Guckert, DC, 48.94. 4x100 RELAY — 1. South Umpqua (Camron Spicer, Gage Stevens, Dale Wells, Blayne Young), 47.37. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Pleasant Hill (Owen Hammond, Cole Stream, Kurt Perini, Jackson Weller), 3:52.19. SHOT PUT — 1. Greg Reedy, DC, 43-3; 3. Lance Corvinus, SU, 31-4 1/2. DISCUS — 1. Lance Corvinus, DC, 91-3; 3. Greg Reedy, DC, 75-1/2. JAVELIN — 1. Dale Wells, SU, 109-3 1/2; 2. Greg Reedy, DC, 91-4; 3. Michael Zimmerman, SU, 65-11. HIGH JUMP — 1. Zachary Seratte, PH, 5-4; 2. Nate Brown, SU, 4-4. LONG JUMP — 1. Owen Hammond, PH, 18-8; 2. Jackson Weller, PH, 18-1; 3. Camron Spicer, SU, 16-5. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Owen Hammond, PH, 37-9; 2. Cameron Hansen, PH, 32-5; 3. Connor Woodward, SU, 32-1.
GIRLS
100 — 1. Annamarie Reed, PH, 14.53. 200 — 1. Dakota Hyland, PH, 28.46; 3. Lillian Copelin, SU, 30.69. 400 — 1. Lillian Copelin, SU, 1:07.13. 1,500 — 1. Camille Hicks, PH, 6:02.97; 2. Saydee Pickering, SU, 6:07.38; 3. Haven Pickup, SU, 6:12.00. 3,000 — 1. Camille Hicks, PH, 14:29.16. 100 HURDLES — 1. Saydee Pickering, SU, 19.41. 300 HURDLES — 1. Jillian Placko, PH, 52.15; 2. Saydee Pickering, SU, 58.90. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Pleasant Hill (Annamarie Reed, Kyla Ellis, Liesel Geyer, Dakota Hyland), 54.75. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Pleasant Hill (Annamarie Reed, Kyla Ellis, Liesel Geyer, Dakota Hyland), 4:58.47. SHOT PUT — 1. Kyla Ellis, PH, 27-11; 2. Natalie Ferch, DC, 23-8 1/2; 3. Katelyn Kleine, G, 22-9 1/2. DISCUS — 1. Natalie Ferch, DC, 76-0; 2. Kyla Ellis, PH, 53-0. JAVELIN — 1. Shantelle Hoffman, PH, 67-1 1/2; 2. Katelyn Kleine, G, 62-6; 3. Haven Pickup, SU, 61-4. HIGH JUMP — 1. Dakota Hyland, PH, 4-4; 2. Liesel Geyer, PH, 4-2. LONG JUMP — 1. Jillian Placko, PH, 13-3; 2. Lillian Copelin, SU, 13-0; 3. Katelyn Kleine, G, 11-5. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Lillian Copelin, SU, 30-10.
