ROGUE RIVER — Three athletes from Yoncalla and one from Days Creek won individual events in a prep track and field meet at Rogue River on Thursday.
Junior Greg Reedy of Days Creek finished first in the shot put with a PR throw of 44-7, the top mark in Class 1A this spring. Yoncalla got wins from Ian Sprinkle in the discus (114-6 1/2), Bryan Allen in the javelin (131-8) and Tyler Davis in the triple jump (38-5).
BOYS
Winners, County
Placers in Top 3
100 — 1. Tanner Jolley, IV, 11.5; 3. Jordan Aguilar, Yon, 12.4. 200 — 1. Jonah Hadley, SM, 24.1. 400 — 1. Andrew Lockwood, SM, 56.3. 800 — 1. Ansen Converse, Ban, 2:17.0. 1,500 — 1. Carter Brown, SM, 4:49.4. 3,000 — 1. Charlie Ells, Ban, 10:33.0; 3. Nick Blanchfill, Yon, 12:25.1. 110 HURDLES — 1. Spencer Patten, SM, 19.2. 300 HURDLES — 1. Matthew Wyant, SM, 44.0; 3. Cordell Guckert, DC, 50.3. 4x100 RELAY — 1. St. Mary's, 44.5. SHOT PUT — 1. Greg Reedy, DC, 44-7. DISCUS — 1. Ian Sprinkle, Yon, 114-6 1/2; 2. Trent Williams, Yon, 109-5. JAVELIN — 1. Bryan Allen, Yon, 131-8. HIGH JUMP — 1. Tanner Jolley, IV, 5-6; 2. (tie) Tyler Davis, Yon, and Jordan Aguilar, Yon, 5-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Tanner Jolley, IV, 20-4. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Tyler Davis, Yon, 38-5; 3. Jordan Aguilar, Yon, 36-11.
GIRLS
Winners, County
Placers in Top 3
100 — 1. Sidney DeBoer, SM, 13.5. 200 — 1. (tie) Madeline Ward, SM, and Lila Reed, SM, 29.0. 400 — 1. Mackenzie Walker, SM, 1:04.6. 800 — 1. Jensyn Ford, SM, 2:25.3. 1,500 — 1. Aunika Miller, Ban, 6:00.7. 3,000 — 1. Danielle McLain, Ban, 13:03.8. 100 HURDLES — 1. Makiah Vierck, Ban, 18.8; 3. Alexzandra Miles, Rid, 19.8. 300 HURDLES — 1. Mackenzie Walker, SM, 51.3. 4x100 RELAY — 1. St. Mary's, 54.7. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Bandon, 4:33.9. SHOT PUT — 1. Kennedy Turner, Ban, 31-6 1/2. DISCUS — 1. Kelsey Dunn, SM, 97-4; 2. Natalie Ferch, DC, 75-1; 3. Ceci Potter, Yon, 67-10 3/4. JAVELIN — 1. Katelyn Senn, Ban, 101-8. HIGH JUMP — 1. Analise Miller, Ban, 4-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Ayrica Hansen, RR, 15-1. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Sidney DeBoer, SM, 31-4.
