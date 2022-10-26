Banks sweeps Douglas out of Class 3A volleyball playoffs The News-Review Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Author email Oct 26, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BANKS — The No. 14-seeded Banks Braves earned a three-set sweep over visiting Douglas, knocking the No. 19 Trojans out of the Class 3A volleyball state playoffs Wednesday night.Scores were 25-14, 25-21, 25-10.Douglas, which finished third in the Far West League, ends its season at 11-12 overall. Banks (16-6) advances to face No. 3 seed Santiam Christian Saturday.No further information was available. Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers LONE ROCK - SURVEY TECHNICIAN City of Winston Most Popular Roseburg man accused of sending illicit images, attempting to have sex with young girl Winston community rallies to support local student injured in September car accident ‘A rare find’ — Local restaurant server wins statewide award Survival in the Umpqua Roseburg man jailed for brandishing weapon Special Sections Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Winning volleyball: Roseburg sweeps Mountainside to advance to second round of 6A playoffs Riverhawks beat Chemeketa in five in South Region volleyball Roseburg girls run down state berth at SWC district meet; Johnson, Stedman advance for boys Banks sweeps Douglas out of Class 3A volleyball playoffs Umpqua women erupt in final match, rout Clackamas 5-1
