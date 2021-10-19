The Glide Wildcats lost a hard-fought battle to the Bonanza Antlers on senior night.
League-leading Bonanza escaped with a 26-24, 23-25, 25-11, 18-25, 15-4 victory on Tuesday in a Class 2A Southern Cascade League volleyball match in the Wildcats' gym.
The Antlers (15-8, 8-1 SCL) are a half-game ahead of Lakeview (9-7, 8-2) in the league race. Glide (8-6, 5-3) has dropped three straight.
"A hard loss tonight," Glide coach Stephanie Furlong said. "We struggled with serving."
Ella Wright finished with 10 kills and 12 digs, and Kylie Anderson had 10 kills, six digs and four aces for the Wildcats. Lily Ranger contributed 12 assists.
Glide recognized four seniors: Anderson, Ranger, Ashley Harvey and Kylie Rubrecht.
The Wildcats are scheduled to play a pair of SCL matches on the road Wednesday, first at Bonanza and later at Lost River.
