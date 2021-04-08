GLIDE — The Glide Wildcats dropped a hard-fought Southern Cascade League volleyball match to the Bonanza Antlers in five sets on Thursday.
Scores were 25-21, 25-23, 13-25, 25-27, 15-12.
No individual statistics were provided by Glide.
Glide (6-2) loses four seniors to graduation: McKynzie Swain, Molly Mills, Ruby Livingston and Morgan Gomes.
