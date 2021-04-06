PRINEVILLE — The Sutherlin volleyball team ended its winter/spring season on Tuesday night with a loss to Burns in straight sets in a Class 3A state tournament match not sponsored by the Oregon School Activities Association.
Scores were 25-8, 25-6, 25-12.
"Burns is a good team, but we didn't show up," Sutherlin coach Kathy Rice said. The Hilanders are 13-1 on the season.
Rice said sophomore libero Haley Smoldt played a strong match for the Bulldogs (9-5).
"It was definitely a challenging season with the travel and (COVID-19) quarantine," Rice said. "I couldn't ask for a better group of girls."
