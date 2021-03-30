CAMAS VALLEY — The Camas Valley volleyball team needed five sets to defeat Powers on Monday night.
Scores were 25-20, 25-23, 25-27, 14-25, 15-3.
Lily Hill had a great night serving for the Hornets (4-2), according to coach Tresta Payne. Julie Amos played well at the net, Hailey Holmgren and Brooklyn Wolfe contributed some kills and libero Kaycie Hamilton made some important digs.
