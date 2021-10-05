CAMAS VALLEY — The Camas Valley volleyball team picked up a win over Riddle in four sets in a Skyline League match on Tuesday.
Scores were 25-9, 25-15, 19-25, 25-16.
Kaycie Hamilton had 23 assists and nine digs for the Hornets (7-6, 6-5 Skyline South). Clara DeRoss had eight kills and four digs, and Lilly Hill added eight aces.
The Irish dropped to 4-5 overall and 3-4 in league.
C.V. is scheduled to travel to Powers, while Riddle will host Days Creek Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.