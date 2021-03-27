ELKTON — Camas Valley defeated Riddle in four sets in a prep volleyball match on Saturday at the Elkton outdoor court.
Scores were 25-19, 25-22, 22-25, 25-14.
Freshmen Kinley Rainwater (six aces, seven assists, two kills), Hannah Weakley (seven kills, five aces) and Ellie George (three kills, two digs, two aces) and Madison Hold (two kills, three aces) led the Irish (2-5).
The Hornets (3-2) didn't provide any individual statistics.
