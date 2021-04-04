ELKTON — The Camas Valley volleyball team lost its winter/spring season finale in straight sets against North Douglas on Saturday.
Scores were 25-16, 25-13, 25-19.
Two of the top players for the Hornets (4-4), seniors Hailey Holmgren and Brooklyn Wolfe, had good performances. Holmgren had 12 digs and served 100%, while Wolfe finished with 21 digs and five kills and also served 100%.
The Warriors (11-1) didn't provide any individual statistics.
