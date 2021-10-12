GLENDALE — The Camas Valley Hornets prevailed in a hard-fought Skyline League match with the Glendale Pirates on Tuesday night, winning in five sets.
Scores were 19-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-12, 15-11.
Kaycie Hamilton finished with 36 digs and nine kills for Camas Valley (9-7, 7-6 Skyline South). Kassidy Roberson had 14 digs and six aces, Lilly Hall contributed eight digs, five kills and five aces, Savaun Deng made 11 digs and Rhegan Plikat chipped in eight digs, six kills and two blocks in the victory.
No statistics were reported by Glendale (3-11, 3-11 South).
