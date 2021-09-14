MEDFORD — The Camas Valley volleyball team lost to Rogue Valley Adventist and defeated Rogue River in nonleague matches on Monday.
The Hornets (2-3, 1-2 Skyline League) fell to RVA 25-8, 25-8, 25-17 and beat the Chieftains 25-19, 25-18, 18-25, 25-10.
Rhegan Plikat had four kills, three blocks and three digs for C.V. against the Red Tail Hawks. Freshman Paige Liles and Aleese Crandal played well defensively, according to coach Tresta Payne.
Emma Bischoff led RVA with 15 kills and five blocks.
Liles finished with 10 kills, while Kaycie Hamilton added seven kills, 21 assists and seven aces versus Rogue River. Clara DeRoss chipped in seven aces and Payne said Kassidy Roberson contributed strong defense.
Camas Valley is scheduled to host Umpqua Valley Christian Tuesday in a league contest.
