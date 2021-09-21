RIDDLE — Camas Valley defeated Riddle in straight sets on Tuesday in a Skyline League volleyball match.
Scores were 25-22, 25-20, 25-21.
Kaycie Hamilton finished with 22 assists and five aces for the Hornets (4-4, 3-3 Skyline South). Lilly Hill had six kills and four aces, Paige Liles made 13 digs and Clara DeRoss added five kills and three aces.
Taya Powell had five kills and three digs for the Irish (3-2, 2-1 South). Ellie George chipped in five kills, four digs and three aces, Kinley Rainwater contributed six assists, three kills and three digs, Hannah Weakley had six assists and four aces and served 100 percent, Chloe Wynegar made eight digs and Kalee Hulse had seven digs.
C.V. is scheduled to play at New Hope Christian and Riddle travels to Elkton Thursday.
