ELKTON — The Camas Valley volleyball team defeated Elkton in straight sets on Monday in a Skyline League match at Grimsrud Gym.
Kaycie Hamilton had 22 assists and six kills for the Hornets (3-4, 2-3 Skyline South). Rowoen Plikat had five kills, Rhegan Plikat chipped in six digs, Kassidy Roberson contributed four digs and three aces, and Paige Liles added six digs.
No statistics were provided by the Elks (2-5, 2-3 North).
C.V. travels to Riddle and North Douglas visits Elkton Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.