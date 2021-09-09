PORT ORFORD — The Camas Valley volleyball team picked up its first win of the season on Wednesday, defeating Pacific in straight sets in a Skyline League match.
Kaycie Hamilton had eight kills, 24 assists and six aces for the Hornets (1-2, 1-2 Skyline). Lilly Hill contributed five aces, and freshman Paige Liles chipped in five kills and 13 aces.
C.V. is scheduled to play at Rogue Valley Adventist Monday.
