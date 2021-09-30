CAMAS VALLEY — The Camas Valley volleyball team overcame a loss in the opening set and defeated Glendale in four sets in a Skyline League match on Thursday night.
Scores were 16-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-16.
Clara DeRoss had seven kills and four aces for the Hornets (6-4, 5-3 Skyline South). Kassidy Roberson contributed 12 digs, seven aces and four kills, Lilly Hill had five digs and two kills, and Kaycie Hamilton added 27 assists, 11 digs and five kills.
"Glendale played very smart and tough, but we came through as a team," Camas Valley coach Tresta Payne said. "We've had to make a lot of adjustments this week and we're missing several players, so it feels good to get the win."
No statistics were provided by the Pirates (2-8, 2-8 South).
C.V. will play Days Creek and Yoncalla Saturday in Yoncalla. Glendale will host Umpqua Valley Christian Saturday.
