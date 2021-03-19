ELKTON — The Camas Valley volleyball team defeated Yoncalla in four sets on Friday at the Elkton outdoor court.
Scores were 25-15, 25-20, 14-25, 25-20.
Hailey Holmgren had 11 kills and four aces for the Hornets (2-0). Brooklyn Wolfe added 11 assists and nine aces and finished 100 percent serving.
"We've had to make a lot of adjustments and our roster has changed quite a bit since fall, but we're happy to have a chance to play," C.V. coach Tresta Payne said. "The outdoor court at Elkton is a blessing to the league."
