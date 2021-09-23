GRANTS PASS — The Camas Valley volleyball team handed New Hope Christian a Skyline League loss in straight sets on Thursday.

Scores were 25-15, 25-15, 25-17.

Kaycie Hamilton had 21 assists and four aces for the Hornets (5-4, 4-3 Skyline South). Clara DeRoss chipped in five kills, Lilly Hill contributed four kills, and Rhegan Plikat had four aces and served 100%.

C.V. is scheduled to host Glendale on Sept. 30.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

