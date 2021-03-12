MEDFORD — The Cascade Christian Challengers improved to 6-0 on the 2021 winter/spring volleyball season Thursday night with a victory over the Douglas Trojans in straight sets.
Scores were 25-11, 25-23, 25-11. Douglas opened its season Tuesday with a loss to Brookings-Harbor in five sets.
No details from Thursday's match were provided by Douglas to The News-Review.
