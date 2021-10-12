MEDFORD — South Umpqua lost to Cascade Christian in four sets in Far West League volleyball on Tuesday night.
Scores were 25-13, 19-25, 25-11, 25-18.
Saebrah Rogers had 20 assists for the Lancers (5-10, 3-5 FWL). Amaya Slay had eight kills, nine digs and two blocks, and Raiya Estupinian added two kills.
"I thought the girls played really well," S.U. coach Tonya Smith said.
