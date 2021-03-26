MEDFORD — The South Umpqua volleyball team wasn't able to knock off unbeaten Cascade Christian, losing in four sets on Thursday night.
Scores were 25-17, 25-22, 22-25, 25-13. The Challengers improved to 10-0 on the season.
"The girls played hard, played much better than the Brookings match," South Umpqua coach Tonya Smith said.
Brooke Abel finished with 19 digs, 10 assists, five aces and three kills for the Lancers (3-5). Kiersten Chapman had 10 digs and four kills, and Raiya Estupinian added nine digs and six kills.
