SUTHERLIN — Cascade Christian put the first blemish on Sutherlin's Far West League volleyball record Thursday night.
The Challengers handed the Bulldogs a 16-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-21 loss at the Dog Pound, tightening up the FWL race in the process. Sutherlin (14-5, 6-1 FWL) holds a half-game lead on Cascade Christian (7-8, 5-1).
Makayla Murphy had 14 kills, three aces and two blocks for the Bulldogs, who were ranked No. 8 in the latest OSAA Class 3A coaches poll. Mallory Turner contributed 13 kills and Tianna Murphy made 35 assists.
"Cascade Christian is a great team and they showed up to play," Sutherlin coach Kathy Rice said. "We lost energy and focus after the first set and never really got it back."
Sutherlin travels to Medford Tuesday to meet St. Mary's.
