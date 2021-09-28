WINSTON — The Cascade Christian and Douglas volleyball teams battled to the wire on Tuesday, with the Challengers pulling out the Far West League match in five sets.
Scores were 19-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-17, 15-9.
Male'ata Polamalu led the Trojans (3-6, 0-3 FWL) with seven kills, six aces and three blocks. Ellie Wiegman had five kills and five aces.
Maddi Carter led the Challengers (5-7, 3-1) with 19 kills and three aces.
"We put up a really good fight," Douglas coach Lesley Wilson said. "That's the most teamwork I've seen out of them, and we played well."
Douglas is scheduled to play a arch-rival South Umpqua Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.