MEDFORD — South Umpqua continued its 2021 winter/spring volleyball season with a loss to Cascade Christian in straight sets on Wednesday night.
Scores were 25-11, 25-16, 25-20. Brooke Abel had seven assists and six digs and Amaya Slay contributed five kills, three aces and three stuff-blocks for S.U.
The Lancers (1-1) won at Brookings-Harbor in five sets in their opener last Saturday under first-year head coach Tonya Smith. They're scheduled to play at St. Mary's on March 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.