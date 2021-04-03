TRI CITY — Cascade Christian defeated Sutherlin in the championship match of the Far West League volleyball tournament on Saturday at South Umpqua High School.
Scores were 26-24, 25-18, 25-11. Kara Palmer had 11 kills for the unbeaten Challengers (13-0).
No individual statistics were provided by Sutherlin (9-4).
In earlier matches: Douglas over South Umpqua 27-25, 25-9, 25-17; and Sutherlin over Douglas 25-22, 19-25, 25-18, 27-25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.