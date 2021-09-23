TRI CITY — Cascade Christian defeated South Umpqua in straight sets in a Far West League volleyball match on Thursday.
Scores were 25-18, 25-23, 25-14.
Amaya Slay had six kills, seven digs and two blocks for the Lancers (3-6, 1-2 FWL). Raiya Estupinian made 11 digs, Kiersten Chapman contributed eight digs and two aces and Saebrah Rogers added 15 assists and three digs.
"We played hard and are getting there," S.U. coach Tonya Smith said. "We need to work on our serve receive."
South Umpqua is scheduled to play at Sutherlin Tuesday.
