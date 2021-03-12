HALSEY — Central Linn defeated Oakland in straight sets in a prep volleyball match on Thursday night.
Scores were 25-11, 25-14, 25-19.
Aubry Brownson led the Oakers (0-2) with 12 assists and four kills.
"We actually played really well," Oakland coach Katelyn Hamilton said. "We improved on our last performance and played as a team."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.