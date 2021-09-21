OAKLAND — Central Linn posted a Central Valley Conference volleyball win over Oakland in straight sets on Tuesday at the Nut House.
Scores were 25-16, 25-7, 25-10.
Tiana Oberman led the Oakers (0-9, 0-4 CVC) with four kills and eight digs. Rylee Williamson had four assists and two blocks.
Oakland travels to Lebanon Thursday for a conference match with East Linn Christian.
