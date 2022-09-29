Coquille downs Douglas in four in Far West contest The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Sep 29, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WINSTON — The Coquille Red Devils remained unbeaten in Far West League volleyball on Thursday, defeating the Douglas Trojans in four sets.Samantha Crosier finished with eight kills, Serena Mandera made 15 digs and freshman Maddie Walker added 12 digs for the Trojans (5-5, 3-2 FWL)."I thought we played great," Douglas coach Lesley Wilson said. "We had some moments of losing our fire, but picked it back up and did some good things."Douglas is scheduled to play in the St. Mary's Tournament Saturday. Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg Public Schools responds to 'furry' controversy Plenty of questions, but families hope to start getting answers in three deaths Ross Adams, Roseburg postal worker for 32 years, retires Cougar Creek Fire burns west of Sutherlin Running a radio station — by himself TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The Oregon Judicial Department EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News South Medford beats Roseburg in three in Southwest Conference showdown Shaver's goal gives Sutherlin boys 1-0 win over Douglas Umpqua Valley Christian takes 5-0 win over Coquille/Myrtle Point Coquille downs Douglas in four in Far West contest Oakland falls to Reedsport in five in Valley Coast match
