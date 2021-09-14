COQUILLE — The Reedsport volleyball team came up short in a five-set Sunset Conference match with Coquille on Tuesday.
The Red Devils won 25-23, 25-14, 19-25, 23-25, 15-11.
The Brave dropped to 7-3 overall and 2-1 in the Sunset. No individual statistics were provided by Reedsport.
Next up for Reedsport in a league match Thursday with Waldport at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.