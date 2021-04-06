CENTRAL POINT — Crater got some payback with Roseburg on the volleyball court on Tuesday.
The Comets, down two sets to one, won the last two games and defeated the Indians in a Southern Oregon match.
Scores were 25-23, 25-27, 20-25, 25-16, 15-6.
Roseburg beat Crater (8-2) in four sets last week at Robertson Memorial Gym.
"The girls put up a good fight tonight. Crater just found the points when they needed to," Roseburg coach Vicki Crowl said.
Sierra Paroz finished with 12 kills and Madison Carter contributed 10 kills for the Indians (5-4). Grace Luttrell had nine kills and Ryley Bryson chipped in six kills.
Hayden Pinard had 18 assists and Jaden Warmouth contributed 16. Pinard also made 15 digs, Ellie Bruton had 12 digs, Bryson made eight digs and Micah Lake added seven digs.
Roseburg is scheduled to play at Grants Pass Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.